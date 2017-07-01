Dead Whale Washes Up Near Peter’s Pond in Sagaponack

by sjkotz

By Stephen J. Kotz

The decomposing carcass of a finback whale washed up on the beach just east of Peter’s Pond Lane in Sagaponack overnight.

Matt Heckman, a Sagaponack resident, said he had been on the beach fishing when police arrived around 6 p.m. Friday.

“They were going to call the Coast Guard,” he said, “because they thought it was a capsized boat.”

Mr. Heckman said he helped identify the whale, which he had learned about earlier in the day, when he saw a video fishermen had taken of great white sharks feeding on it several miles offshore.

He said the whale was about 200 yards offshore when he first saw it at Gibson Beach, but that it drifted eastward and was beached by the incoming tide.

Biologists and volunteers with the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society arrived at the scene about 9 a.m. to undertake a necropsy. It estimated that the female whale was about 40 to 50 feet long.

The animal showed evidence of sharkbites and is badly decomposed, according to spokeswoman Rachel Bosworth, and had been originally sighted floating about 9 miles offshore of the Shinnecock Inlet on June 27, she said.

By 9 a.m. Saturday, Southampton Town Police had closed off Peter’s Pond Lane. Onlookers searching for the whale at Gibson Beach were stymied by a dense fog that shrouded the beach.

Ms. Bosworth said the whales are federally protected and requested the public stay at least 150 feet away from the carcass.

