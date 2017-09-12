Darius Yektai On View In New York

by Gavin Menu

In a world where New York artists typically flee the city to show in the Hamptons, Darius Yektai is flipping the script.

The Southampton-born, Sag Harbor-based painter and sculptor has a new exhibit, “Darius Yektai,” opening with a reception on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mark Borghi Fine Art, 52 East 76th Street in Manhattan, before “Yektai: Manoucher Yektai, Nico Yektai, Darius Yektai” comes to Guild Hall in East Hampton on October 21.

The youngest Yektai challenges the traditional definitions of painting and sculpture through classic materials, and “treats the canvas as if it is meant to carry mass, and the plinth as a reimagined canvas.”

“In ‘Darius Yektai’ curated by Keyes Art and on view at the Mark Borghi Fine Art Gallery in New York City, paint, canvas, wood, and resin intermingle seamlessly, creating a fluid body of work from wall to floor,” according to a press release. “Imagery is also used to marry the history of art to the contemporary time. Flowers, figures, and landscape reside on, in and over the materials which then leads the viewer to ponder the use of time, which in some cases of the work is years as the creative process occurred over the course of years.”

For more information about “Darius Yektai,” visit borghi.org.

