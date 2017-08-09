County-Wide Shared Services Proposal Could Save $37 Million

by Christine Sampson

These days, online shopping for necessities like food, household cleaning materials and office supplies is so easy and efficient that the Suffolk Shared Services Panel appeared to base its plan on a similar model when creating its state-mandated shared services proposal.

That proposal, a 10-point plan called SuffolkShare that was released last week, includes what it dubbed a “virtual municipal services store,” to be designed as a web portal that will enable towns, villages, school districts, fire districts, library districts and other municipalities to buy materials or arrange for service contracts with their counterparts in other areas.

As the panel met over the last few months, many of the county’s 10 towns and 33 villages proffered services that could be used by others. Locally, Shelter Island Town offered up pump-out boat services, and Southampton Town offered website development and geographic information system services. East Hampton Town offered use of its street sign production shop and senior nutrition food bidding service, and Riverhead Town offered 16 separate services, including automotive repair, scavenger waste acceptance, use of heavy-duty trucks and more.

The goal of the plan all along, officials said in July, is to seek savings and make government more efficient by more frequently sharing services and consolidating functions that may have been duplicated in certain areas.

The draft SuffolkShare plan identified more than $37 million in savings over two fiscal years and spanning various governmental functions. The state law that requires counties to create these plans also provides one-time matching grants to the municipalities that prove they have achieved these savings.

Deputy Suffolk County Executive Jon Kaiman, one of the panel leaders, said in an interview Friday that it would be difficult to “get any deeper” on the specific savings that could be realized by each town or village.

“We don’t know how long it will take to come online,” he said. “There’s going to be a learning curve, but we’re pretty confident that we have enough towns and villages who support the whole idea, and the county of course is all in, that we will achieve some significant savings in the tens of millions of dollars.”

Mr. Kaiman said there was some initial skepticism toward the plan among county, town and village leaders, but it seems to have waned.

“I think there is a greater sense that this is something that could actually work and it’s something the municipal leaders are thinking of participating in because it could save money and it’s voluntary,” Mr. Kaiman said. “They only have to use it if they want to use it, when it’s in their best interest to use or acquire it. That gives many municipal leaders confidence that this isn’t some heavy-handed approach from the top down, but rather a true partnership.”

He said there were some concerns over jobs that might be lost if duplicate government functions are eliminated and more services are shared. He said the panel met with representatives of civil service labor unions in the county and some towns.

“We made it clear we are considering them to be partners,” Mr. Kaiman said. “The goal is to create efficiency, but use the skills that the municipal employees have and sustain their livelihoods by making sure their work is consistently relevant. While there might be less work in one area, there will be more work in others.”

The SuffolkShare plan would establish an Office of Intermunicipal Coordination to handle legal aspects, auditing and control, technology and data and programming and development.

Besides the addition of that office and the virtual municipal services store, an “intra-county projects program” with at least nine different components is also proposed. Those components include developing an umbrella senior citizens services program; a similar overarching youth services program; cooperatively managing recycling, water, county jail and adolescent offender services, health department services and emergency response; exploring healthcare cost-sharing for municipal employees; and establishing a “procurement consortium,” in which smaller governments could work together to purchase materials in bulk to get them at greater discounts.

“Anytime the government buys something, it goes through the procurement process,” Mr. Kaiman explained. “The more governments that participate, the lower the cost for procurement. Salt, sand, trucks, rakes and hammers and nails and bricks, all sorts of sophisticated equipment for buildings. It’s endless. It’s hundreds of millions of dollars.”

The draft SuffolkShare plan will go through a public hearing process. The Suffolk County Legislature will also comment on the proposal. After hearing that feedback, the Suffolk Shared Services Panel can tweak the plan if it wants to, and must vote to accept it or reject it by September 15.

