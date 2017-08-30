County to Test Water at Sand Land

by Gavin Menu

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services will install groundwater test wells at the Sand Land mine in Noyac, operated by Wainscott Sand and Gravel.

The sand mine, which has also been used as a composting and mulch facility, and solid waste processing facility, must allow the testing following a State Supreme Court decision earlier this month. In 2015, amid ongoing protests by neighbors about the facility’s operations, the Suffolk County Health Department performed surface testing on a pond on the 50-acre site, discovering pesticides and metals, according to Citizens Campaign for the Environment, a non-profit environmental organization.

In 2016, the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division upheld a decision by the Southampton Zoning Board of Appeals, ruling the facility was not zoned to operate as a solid waste processing facility, including composting.

Comments