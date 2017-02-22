Cooking with Whole Pig at Almond in Bridgehampton

by Kathryn Menu

Jason Weiner, Executive Chef of Almond, is collaborating with Chef Jeremy Bluestein of East By Northeast and Montauk Brewery to host the first annual “Whole Animal/Cured, Pickled Fermented and Preserved Things Beer Dinner” on Wednesday, March 1 starting at 7 p.m.

The evening will feature a five-course tasting menu crafted with locally sourced ingredients and will highlight an “old school technique,” paired with Montauk Brewing Company beers.

The evening costs $80 and this price includes the five-course dinner, complete with beer pairings. Tax and gratuity is not included.

Almond is located at 1 Ocean Road in Bridgehampton. For more information and reservations, please call (631) 537-5665 or visit almondrestaurant.com.

Share This!









Comments

comments