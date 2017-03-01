A Conversation With Natalie Sepp

by Gavin Menu

The Pierson junior and president of the Feminists United Club talks about the cat hat controversy in Sag Harbor, and the real mission of the school’s first club dedicated specifically to advocacy for women’s rights.

The Pierson Feminists United Club made national news after the sale of the pink cat hats, also referred to as pink pussy hats, at the high school during lunch periods. Some parents expressed concerns about the sale of the hats during school. To clear up some misconceptions, ultimately was it the club — or the administration — that decided to start selling the hats after school hours?

It was a mutual decision by the club and the school to move on from the controversy and not to distract from the core mission of the club, which is education and advocacy for women’s and minorities’ rights. We will still fundraise, but we don’t want to only be known for the hats or the controversy. We will continue to sell the popular hats before or after school in the future and at club events.

What did you, and other members of the club, take away from the events of the last couple of weeks? What has been the reaction around school?

We were very surprised by the severity of the opposition to the club and the hats. We were all shocked by the name-calling and negative stereotyping by the adults who opposed the club. We were really bewildered by repeated accusations of the club being political. When my friends and I formed the club, we unanimously agreed it would not be. The controversy made us realize how great the need for the club is and how much ignorance and how many misconceptions there are about feminism. When it all happened the school was flooded by students wearing our pink hats in support of me and the club – and we all saw so many little kids and adults in town wearing them too. One of the many positive outcomes is that more students and adults have reached out to help or join the club – and buy the hats. And so many local women and even some from far away towns are helping to make them.

The sale was actually a fundraiser for The Retreat – February was Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. How much money did the club raise?

We have raised over $400 for the Retreat and we still have many orders to fill. This month we have planned a presentation to the club on “Consent” developed by Helen Atkinson Barnes of the Retreat and Giula Mascali, a Pierson and Bard College grad, to address appropriate date behavior.

What organizations will benefit from the hat sales in March and April, and where can people purchase the hats?

Hats will be sold by the Retreat – with volunteers from our Club – in town outside the Kite Shop on certain weekends in March. And in April, when school sales resume, proceeds will go to our three designated 2017 causes: NAACP, Long Island Gay and Lesbian Youth and Planned Parenthood.

The Feminists United Club was not initially formed as a fundraising organization, but as a club meant to promote women’s issues. What kind of events or programming does the club hope to develop this year?

We have planned a series of Friday night “Chick Flicks” where we show documentaries and popular feminist movies. We just got permission to screen “Hidden Figures” at the school. We are also planning a speaker series. The series will kick off with a speaker panel of very influential and successful women – who all heard about the controversy and wanted to help the club. They will talk at the school to students and the community about the feminist movement and navigating successful careers. The official announcement and the names will be revealed next week. We are planning to send members of the club to a leadership conference in NYC and we are also hoping in the future to offer workshops in make-up application, wardrobe styling and self defense classes.

