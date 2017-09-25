A Conversation with Michael DeRosa

by Christine Sampson

Michael DeRosa was recently named the new athletic director at the Bridgehampton School, where he will supervise the school’s athletic programs and teach physical education and health classes. A 2002 graduate of Hampton Bays High School, he comes to Bridgehampton after five years teaching at the East New York Middle School of Excellence in Brooklyn and two years of teaching at the Riverhead Charter School prior to that. In a conversation with The Sag Harbor Express, Mr. DeRosa said he always knew he wanted to work with students.

What is your athletic and academic background that led up to your appointment at the Bridgehampton School?

Growing up, I played soccer, basketball and baseball. I was All State in 2002 at Hampton Bays High School. Sports has always been such a big part of my life. Being part of a team is always something I took pride in. My mother was a teacher in Hampton Bays. Conversations around the dinner table have been about teaching. I got my Master’s at Hofstra University. I got it done in one year, 60-something credits. I went hard to get that done so I could be ready for a job. I feel like I finally put myself in a place where I can stay for a long time.

What excites you about becoming an athletic director for the first time?

I’ve coached many teams. I’m excited about this because I’m still involved in the athletic program but on a different scale. I get to see what’s going on with all teams, not just one. I’m responsible for all our athletes, regardless of whether we’re partnered up with East Hampton, Sag Harbor or Southampton. It’s cool because I really get more personal involvement with each child and talk to them about their sport, how they enjoy it and what experiences they’re going through. I want to give them as much opportunity as I can.

Can you elaborate on those kinds of opportunities?

There are values you can acquire through sports, like teamwork, sportsmanship, responsibility, communication and commitment. How to deal with failure, adversity and competition. They’ll have to learn how to get along with people who they may not get along with but they need to accomplish a common goal. These are all life skills you need for one day when you become a positive member of society, and they are often overlooked. And then there’s also the fitness aspect. I want students to find a way to have lifetime fitness and wellness, something they can do for their whole lives. There’s physical education class where you learn all these sports and activities, but not everyone likes everything. To get daily fitness in, you have to be self-motivated after high school because you don’t have a teacher telling you what to do.

What are your thoughts on the Bridgehampton basketball dynasty and how you can support it?

I grew up in Hampton Bays, so I was well aware of Bridgehampton’s basketball stature even as a child. I’m aware that it’s the pride and joy of this community. We’re going to do our best to keep it going. We have a new coach this year, Ronnie White, and we’re excited for him to take over the program. He knows the school and community as well as anyone, and I’m excited to work with him and keep this program going in a positive direction. Hopefully we’ll get a few more state championships under our belt in the next few years.

Do you have a personal motto that you live your life by on a day to day basis?

A motto I just kind of live by is “success without excuses.” Instead of finding things or people to blame, take responsibility and accountability and find a way to make it work. That can be applied to athletics. Instead of pointing fingers at teammates or coaches or officials, use the thumb first. Take ownership. That’s what got me here, that motto, that lifestyle. I could have blamed people for not getting a job on an interview, but instead I took it and grew from the experience, and now I feel like I’m in a place where I belong.

