A Conversation With Dr. Nicholas Kardaras

by Gavin Menu

The addiction expert, author of “Glow Kids” and the executive director of the Dunes in East Hampton talks about teens and technology, and how addiction to the screen is akin to substance addiction. Dr. Kardaras will speak following a screening of “Screenagers” at the John Jermain Memorial Library on Thursday, January 19 at 6:30 p.m.

“Screenagers,” which will be shown prior to your talk on Thursday, focuses on the impact of screen time on teens, and how parents set boundaries. In your experience are parents really aware of the impact screen time is having on this generation of children and teenagers?

In my opinion, parents are grossly unaware of the significant impact screens are having on children and teens, primarily, for a variety of reasons. First, they are sold a false narrative that these screens have some sort of educational value or benefit, which the research has not proven — in fact it has proven the opposite. I am the parent of nine-year-old twins and I get it — these screens are digital babysitters and if parents can rationalize their use, they will. To a certain extent, I think there has been some willful head in the sand behavior as a result. If you look around you can see how kids, and our culture, have really changed in the last 15 years. Of course, I am on the front lines of this because I have seen extreme psychological and psychiatric consequences that have developed out of screen addiction.

What are some of those consequences?

In the research, and in my own experience, we have seen some of the psychological issues correlated to this are anxiety, depression and addiction. I have had three teens that have been hospitalized psychiatrically for video game psychosis. One example I can give is I had a patient who was playing World of Warcraft 10 to 12 hours a day and he had a complete psychotic break where he wasn’t able to differentiate between the real world and the game. That was really my first ‘ah-ha moment’ — that there is something significant happening here. Another issue is, because it is a new issue, there have not been a lot of medical professionals who know how to treat this kind of addiction. Paula Poundstone, a comedian who has played Bay Street Theater and a good friend of mine, her son struggled significantly with screen addiction. She took him to 13 psychiatrists in the L.A. area and not one of them was tuned into the problem, and in fact, some made it worse.

What are some of the signs of addiction, and is there treatment?

It is very similar to the behavior of someone facing substance addiction — there is aggressiveness, and even violence, when a device is taken away. Losing interest in traditionally enjoyable activities — sports, being outdoors, reading — these are other signs, as is depression and anxiety.

Prevention is really the best way to go because once children fall into the digital rabbit hole it does become very difficult to treat. In a lot of ways digital addicts are harder to treat than substance addicts because we have established protocols for substance abuse, but with a digital addict, they are not going to be technology abstinent. Treatments we have found helpful are nature emersion, replacing screens with music, reading and sports, but really the key is to delay the age they are introduced to these screens in the first place. Screen time, especially on tablets and devices like that, affect the brain like a stimulant — like cocaine — so when you give this to a child, you are giving to someone who does not have a fully developed frontal cortex. It’s like giving a seven or eight year old the equivalent of a digital orgasm, and then telling them they can only experience that for a half hour a week, when they are not developed enough to limit themselves in that way. The interactive screens have the biggest impact in these cases because they are so much more immersive and interactive.

What has been the impact from social media, and a parental culture also digitally engaged?

There has been a lot of research that shows the more social media a child or teen is engaged in, the higher their rates of depression, the more likely they are to act out, have multiple sexual partners — they are not having better relationships as a result of social media, in fact it’s the opposite.

Monkey-see, monkey do when it comes to parents. The distracted parent syndrome is another issue — where parents are not nurturing children the way they need to because they are zoned into their own devices. Not only are you modeling this behavior, but you are not bonding with your child, and they are not getting what they need emotionally from you.

At the end of the day, I am all for technology. But I also understand that while I love my car, it is not an age appropriate item for my nine year olds. The tech world is trying to tell us that there is an ‘educational’ benefit to these devices — they are even marketing towards babies — but there is zero research that shows a kindergartner is better off with a tablet. In fact, the opposite has been shown.

What’s the best advice you have for parents?

Talk honestly with your children about the potential downside effects of technology. I have done that with my children — it’s like having a drug talk or a sex talk. We are saying your brain is still growing when you are little and kids who are on screens don’t play outside as much, they don’t read as much. Be honest with them about what can happen.

