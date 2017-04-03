A Conversation with Ashley Anne Boer

by Christine Sampson

After struggling with severe abdominal pain, fatigue and other symptoms most of her adult life, Ashley Anne Boer was diagnosed with stage IV endometriosis in February on what happened to be her 33rd birthday. The Sag Harbor resident, floral consultant and founder of the @IHeartMyLadyParts endometriosis awareness campaign opened up about the disease’s impact and efforts to raise money for her surgery.

What is endometriosis? Is there anything women can do to minimize their risk of it?

Endometriosis is when the lining of the uterus, which usually makes up a woman’s period, somehow gets outside of the uterus, and the tissue clings to other organs in the body. It’s unknown exactly what causes it, but it affects one in 10 women. There’s nothing anybody can do to prevent it. That’s part of the reason why my surgeon, Dr. Tamer Seckin, wrote the book “The Doctor Will See You Now: Recognizing and Treating Endometriosis” and founded the Endometriosis Foundation of America with Padma Lakshmi. Just like we’re taught to check our breasts for lumps, we need to learn to listen to our bodies and recognize the indicators of this debilitating disease to be advocates for our own health.

How has having endometriosis changed your life?

It affects me physically and emotionally because of the ongoing pain and the inconsistency of the disease. The good is that I know it exists, so I have been able to take care of it instead of unknowingly suffering. As soon as I knew I had endometriosis, I knew it would change my life – and life-changing in the most incredible way. I immediately identified myself as not only a patient, but also an advocate. My surgery-preparing project has brought into focus that my next concentration is my flower business, along with writing and enthusiastically continuing to spread awareness of endometriosis. I’m totally curious and fascinated by the fact that it is so common and yet so unknown, so I’m not just going to have surgery and be done with it. I want my efforts to help other women identify they have endometriosis sooner.

Has sharing your story, raising money, and raising awareness been therapeutic?

I have learned that I am a person that needs to write. Writing is very soothing for me. Though my posts and updates are brief, it is therapeutic to be writing. It’s more for myself. I don’t write to be read or to be published, I write because it’s something I need to do, like eat and sleep and breathe.

Are you scared or nervous about your surgery?

I am completely confident in my surgeon. I’m not nervous about it at all.

What kind of lessons have you learned from your journey so far?

To listen to your body, because now that I have read a book that has a chapter describing each symptom, I can see how I’ve been affected by it for a decade-plus. I’ve learned to be an advocate for my own health. If something feels off, pay attention to the frequency and see if there’s a pattern. I’ve learned to invest my energy into projects that I feel so passionately about. I never thought I’d have stage four of a disease. It still feels weird to say that. Everyone has their own path and way of processing it. I never would have thought I’d put myself on the Internet singing about my ovaries. I was definitely social media shy and now I’m like, ‘Where else can I post myself?’ Though endometriosis has brought on the most intense pain, it has also brought me immense joy and gratitude for everyone supporting me.

Ms. Boer will hold a fundraiser for her surgery from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Baron’s Cove, featuring light bites, wine from Wolffer Estate and beer from Montauk Brewing Company, along with a Chinese auction. The suggested donation is $20. More information can be found at youcaring.com/iheartmyladyparts.

