A Conversation With Anne Surchin

By Christine Sampson

Anne Surchin, a registered architect from Southold, has lots of East End credentials to her name. In addition to running a robust architectural firm that specializes in new homes, renovations and additions, historically correct restorations and preservation consulting, she the co-author of the book “Houses of the Hamptons 1880-1930,” is a columnist for the Press News Group and has written for quite a few other publications, including Newsday, Progressive Architecture, Vox magazine and more. In an interview with the Sag Harbor Express, Ms. Surchin previewed the talk she’ll be giving at the East Hampton Library, titled “From Big House to Bad House: How Authenticity Lost its Way.”

How do you define “authenticity” and can you explain what you mean when you say it has lost its way?

If we’re comparing houses today with houses that were originally built in the period between 1880 and 1930, which is the period I wrote about in my book, those styles had a rationale. In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, there was reason to the madness for designing and building the houses the way they did. Some were based on historical styles, but they were done with a kind of honesty both thematically in terms of what the buildings wanted to express, the construction means and methods, and how they were sited. Let’s flash forward to today. What we see are derivations of the past, both in terms of most of what’s being done now is a derivative of mid-century modernism or traditional architecture. And a lot of it is just copycat. You look at all these shingled McMansions, and they’re like Mr. Potato Head. You wonder why they put this turret there, does it have a view of the water like the ones in the 19th century had? You try to wonder what they are thinking and come up with an answer other than the client saying, ‘It’s what I want.’ So the reasons for doing these houses have to do with following the herd. … Now we’re not just talking about authenticity to the houses, you’re also starting to talk about how these houses have started to erode the authenticity of East Hampton, Southampton and Sag Harbor, and there’s no common sense about it.

Tell me this: Is a big house necessarily a bad thing?

No. That’s the whole point of the talk. But it has to be done right. I think that there have been so many that have been done wrong, and that that is why we have seen the legislation to reduce house size. It is in human nature to want more than you can get. That’s age old. There was a time, although they have stopped this now, that people had existing houses and blow openings into their basement walls and build under their lawns. They would have these finished basements that went well beyond the footprint of the finished buildings. They flipped out over this in East Hampton. More habitable space made it more dense, and more density meant more people, and then what happens with the septic systems, so then how do they get around that? I commend East Hampton for trying to limit house size, they did it sort of with a mathematic proportioning ratio, it’s not limiting house size it’s limiting behavior. That’s what we’re really talking about. This is not just an East End phenomenon but because we have more of them here we see it happening more often. I probably will mention the Ira Rennert house. Everybody gets the square footage wrong. Curbed Hamptons says it’s 62,000 square feet, but the actual house is 50,000. I know this because I saw the plans. Do your research, pull the plans. The complex itself has other accessory structures. My whole point is it’s on 60 acres, heavily landscaped from the roads, and you don’t see it. What’s worse? A 50,000 square foot home on 60 acres, or 60 houses with a festival of cesspools? How bad is the Ira Rennert house? I would call it latent jealousy that someone could build this house, which is so formal and traditional that it looks like a museum. He did not need one variance to put that building on his property. It was after that that Southampton town put a cap on house sizes of 20,000 square feet.

How important is historic preservation of architecture, and do you think people appreciate it these days?

I think it’s a mixed bag. In theory, they appreciate it. They say isn’t Sag Harbor beautiful, but they don’t want to do it themselves. But would they go to the trouble in their own home to landmark it? Would they want to be required to make appropriate changes in siding or windows to satisfy a landmarks board? They may not be inclined to buy an historic house themselves. Or they’ll buy a house themselves and do a beautiful job preserving the outside and completely gut the inside. I sometimes find it incongruous to see it. That’s their prerogative. I think people inherently understand that the historic context out here is what makes this place alluring on both forks and I think they understand that, but they also want what they want. I’ll go even further and say people see landmarking and historic preservation as a violation of personal property rights. They think that the value of the house will go down if it’s landmarked, when to the contrary it’s the opposite. They think it won’t be sellable because buyers think they can’t do anything with the outside. You get an historic district and the values skyrocket. They’re under the impression that they can’t do anything with it, they hear that their insurance costs are going to go up if they have to replace everything in kind, but that is the world’s biggest myth. There are all these myths around historic preservation that are hard to dispel. But one of the reasons people buy in historic districts is they feel they are protected. No one’s going to come in next door and build a skyscraper looming over them, and that raises property values. That’s everywhere in the country, not just here.

The development of large houses is a recurring issue here in Sag Harbor, where many people have protested the trend of developers coming in to either expand small houses or knock them down entirely to rebuild them with more square footage. Are you familiar with this development issue in Sag Harbor, and if so, what’s your take on it?

There’s been too much of it. Most importantly is the way it’s been done. You can build a larger house, but they’re just not proportional to their sites. What bothers me in Sag Harbor is that the sizes of the houses are disproportionate to their sites when they are renovated to every inch that they can pump the square footage out to. On Madison Street there’s a cute little house, gable fronted, next door to a much larger house. The larger house is almost trying to eat the smaller house next door. You see more and more of those juxtapositions in Sag Harbor now, and it seems like it’s out of control. At what point do you wreck the place? It’s when you get to the fringe edges that you see a lot of this. Maybe they ought to expand the district a little bit, too, but you can only take it so far in terms of what’s worthy.

Ms. Surchin’s lecture is part of the “Tom Twomey Lecture Series” at the East Hampton Library. It is set for Thursday, September 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. The even is free; no advance registration is required. The library is at 159 Main Street in East Hampton Village.

