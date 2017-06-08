Contract Awarded for Pierson Athletic Field Work

by Christine Sampson

After rejecting the first round of proposals and re-opening bidding for the sod athletic field project at Pierson Middle-High School, the Sag Harbor School Board on Monday awarded a contract for the work to Gatz Landscaping Inc. of Mattituck.

Gatz Landscaping was “the lowest bid received meeting the bid specifications and being in proper form,” according to school board documentation.

The contract totals $627,700 and includes not just the natural sod field project but also a handful of “add alternates,” or extra pieces that were not mandatory. The contract includes fencing to be able to eventually keep people off of the sod field between the time the sod is laid down and the time it knits together for regular use.

John Longo, vice president of BBS Architects, the firm handling the design of the field projects, said during the May 22 school board meeting that the timeline of having the field ready by mid-October would not be significantly impacted by the two-week delay in awarding a contract for the field project.

