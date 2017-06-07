Community Supports Parrish Art Museum Funding

by Gavin Menu

Continuing a four-decade show of support, registered voters in the Southampton Union Free School District approved a tax levy for the Parrish Art Museum on Saturday, June 3. According to the District Clerk, a total of 163 votes were cast this year, with 129, or 79 percent, in favor of the funding and 34 opposed. The Museum requested $339,569 in support. Based on the tax rate for 2017-2018, a homeowner will pay $1.43 towards the appropriation for the museum for every $100,000 of assessed value – or $7.15 for a home assessed at $500,000. This represents a 2.7% reduction in this tax rate from 2016-2017.

“We are deeply grateful for this recognition of the vital role the Parrish Art Museum plays on the East End of Long Island,” said Director Terrie Sultan. “The museum is very proud of our connections and collaborations with so many in our community schools and organizations. This funding enables us to continue to contribute in a meaningful way year-round through educational outreach, exhibitions, concerts, lectures, films and classes.”

In recognition of the funds received though the tax levy, the museum initiated its Resident Benefits program in 2014 that provides residents of the Southampton Union Free School District — as well as employees of the District — free admission to the museum and many of its programs. The program also includes residents of the Tuckahoe Common School District and its employees. Tuckahoe also supports the museum through a tax levy. All residents of the two districts are eligible to enroll in Resident Benefits. Since it launched in 2014, nearly 1,500 residents have enrolled.

Funds approved by the vote help to support the museum’s initiatives and outreach efforts, which include collaborating with local teachers to create on-site and off-site programs; offering free admission every day to students and children under 18, and reduced admission to seniors; providing art classes, workshops and tours for children, teens and families; producing more than 100 public programs each year, including music, talks, and film; and presenting masterworks from the museum’s collection as well as five changing exhibitions each year.

Visit parrishart.org for more information.

Share This!









Comments