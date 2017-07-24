Community Band Plans Annual “1812 Overture” Performance

by Christine Sampson

The Sag Harbor Community Band will perform composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” on Tuesday, August 1, at 8 p.m. at the Sag Harbor American Legion Chelberg-Battle Post #388 on Bay Street.

This year marks the fourth year the community band will play this particular selection. The performance will be accompanied by musket fire from the 3rd New York Regiment Revolutionary War re-enactors, who will play the part of the cannon in the overture.

The band will also play marches and other favorite standards. Community members wishing to catch the free, outdoor show are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

