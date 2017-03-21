Collette Home Opens New Store in Bridgehampton

by Gavin Menu

Collette Home, the home furnishings arm of Collette Luxury Consignment, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday at 2231 Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton at the former location of Urban Archaeology. Owner Tisha Collette says the new space is bright, inspiring and three times the size of the home store’s previous location in Southampton Village, and calls it “a complete transformation for us.” “I think Bridgehampton is the right town to be in. We are absolutely central now, and we have tapped into a real design community here,” she said.

Ms. Collette will also be accepting clothing consignment drop-offs at the store, since her Sag Harbor location remains closed due to the December 16 fire, and that part of her business currently operates on the Internet. Pictured above are Ms. Collette and Roman Krugovykh, the store manager, in one corner of the new store.

