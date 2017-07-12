Cohen Will Force Primary in East Hampton Town Board Race

by Christine Sampson

Zach Cohen of Springs has filed a petition to be on the Democratic Party primary for Town Board to be held on September 12. In a press release issued on Wednesday, Mr. Cohen said he had submitted a petition with 835 signatures, almost 500 more than the required 353.

“Collecting signatures over the past month required building a new organization of committed volunteers, but our supporters have been amazing. My wife Pamela and I are in awe of the people who put in hundreds of hours to achieve this first step towards victory in September,” he said. “The feedback from our volunteers was also invaluable and has helped us to further understand the concerns of our Democratic Party electorate. I am encouraged that support increased as we went forward and I apologize to those who expressed a desire to sign but whom we could not contact in time.”

Mr. Cohen ran an unsuccessful campaign for town supervisor in 2015 when he was narrowly defeated by then-incumbent Bill Wilkinson. Mr. Cohen had sought the Democratic nomination for town board this spring but was passed over in favor of Jeffrey Bragman, an East Hampton attorney, by the Democratic committee.

