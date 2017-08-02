CMEE Family Fair Breaks Records

by Gavin Menu

The Children’s Museum of the East End in Bridgehampton announced this week that its recent Family Fair fundraiser—“Animals: From A to Z”—raised more than $260,000, the highest amount in the history of the event. In addition to the record-setting financial success, the Fair also saw more attendees than ever before. Over 800 guests were welcomed to the Museum where they enjoyed a day full of with pony rides, exotic animals, crafts, water slides, a petting zoo and more.

“I am beyond thrilled that the Family Fair has continued to grow year after year,” said Steve Long, the Museum’s president. “As our biggest fundraiser, proceeds from the event are instrumental in allowing us to serve families who couldn’t otherwise access the museum because of transportation, income or language barriers.”

Proceeds from the Fair benefit the Museum’s educational programming in underserved communities throughout the East End and supporting partnerships with the Family Service League, Long Island Head Start, the Retreat, Riverside Rediscovered, the Shinnecock Reservation and many other local organizations.

“I am so grateful to everyone who made this year’s Fair such a success,” added Mr. Long. “From the families who attended to an incredible group of sponsors to a dedicated group of staff and volunteers, everyone involved played a huge role in making the day so special.”

