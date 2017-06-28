Cinema Fundraising Deadline Looms

by Gavin Menu

By Kathryn G. Menu

On Saturday, July 1 the Sag Harbor Partnership will reach a self-imposed deadline to raise $6 million in support of an $8 million purchase of the former Sag Harbor Cinema, with the goal of creating the non-profit Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center.

According to Sag Harbor Partnership President Nick Gazzolo, as of Wednesday afternoon it had collected over $4.4 million in pledges and donations.

“We are feeling better than ever about the momentum of this project and the fundraising behind it, and we just need to keep this going,” said Mr. Gazzolo. “Everyone who wants to support this project, please pledge now. It will make this tough job a lot easier.”

The partnership has largely focused its efforts on raising the money needed to buy the property from Gerald Mallow, who had operated the theater as a beacon for independent and art house films since 1978. The single-screen cinema building was partially destroyed in the December 16, 2016, Main Street fire.

After reaching a tentative deal to buy the property and launching its fundraising effort, the partnership has created a cinema executive committee and advisory board to begin planning for the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center — envisioned as a center for cinema and film study.

“I think we have brought together an amazing collection of filmmakers and people who know this business from all kinds of angles,” said Mr. Gazzolo.

The advisory board includes luminaries such as Julie Andrews and filmmakers D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, among many others, and is led by Susan Lacy, the creator of the award-winning PBS series, “American Masters.” The producer and writer is currently under contract with HBO and finishing production on a film about Jane Fonda.

“I have a certain taste in film — I like independent, documentary and foreign films, so whenever we would be looking for a movie, almost invariably we would end up at the Sag Harbor Cinema,” said Ms. Lacy of her experience with the theater.

Ms. Lacy said preserving a place for this kind of content — screened the way film is meant to be seen — and being able to expand the scope of film-based programming would benefit residents across the East End, and especially children, with plans to offer educational programming revolving around the film industry for youth, and retrospectives for all ages.

“Cinema is our window to the world,” said Ms. Lacy. “We can create a home for that on the East End. We have the film community here — we can create linkages and programming with other cultural institutions that will benefit everyone.”

“It is about saving the building, and the sign, and that is incredibly central to all of this, but just as important is what happens inside that building,” said Ms. Lacy. “Because it will never come back.”

“This is a year-round venue dedicated to film, which is something we do not have — think of the possibilities,” she added.

Anne Chaisson is a member of the advisory board and the executive director of The Hamptons International Film Festival, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. She said the minute she heard about the project, she knew HIFF needed to be a part of it.

“It was 1998, the first time we partnered with the cinema — it has been a major venue for the film festival,” said Ms. Chaisson.

“You can imagine how excited we were when we heard about this,” she continued. “We don’t have bricks and mortar out here.”

HIFF will always be regional to the South Fork, said Ms. Chaisson, and has enjoyed partnerships with other institutions like Bay Street, Guild Hall and the Southampton Arts Center to screen films and present programming like its Screenwriters’ Lab, the Summer Docs series and this year the 25 Years: 25 Films series in honor of its silver anniversary. This project could help the festival expand its programming, she said, including the work it does with local youth and school districts.

Ms. Chaisson said if the Sag Harbor Cinema was not saved it would be “a gut punch.”

“You cannot go to Sag Harbor and imagine it without that iconic sign, or that theater operating as a cinema,” she said.

Hamptons Take 2 Documentary Film Festival founder and executive director Jacqui Lofaro joins Ms. Chassion on the advisory board. Like HIFF, HT2FF does not have a physical home. Ms. Lofaro said she hopes that changes with this project.

“I was thrilled this was going forward, and we would like to find a home there,” she said on Tuesday.

“For me, this was the only theater I went to, and its absence has left a huge hole in my cultural life,” said Ms. Lofaro. “I loved that theater, as funky and quirky as it was.”

Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan, a member of the selection committee for the Venice Film Festival, and film producer Andrew Fierberg, were a part of an initial effort in 2009 to develop a film center at the cinema. Both are on the center’s executive committee, with Mr. Fierberg also on the finance committee.

Mr. Fierberg said it became clear the space could have a real impact on the community.

“We want to make it a more integrated part of the community, a focal point for other things to happen,” he said. “We want to be working with kids that want to make a film, teach classes about filmmaking … A lot of the film business is about the practical aspects of making things and learning — it’s a real bridge. My position has long been that this is more important to me than just having another movie theater.”

Ms. D’Agnolo Vallan agreed. “Cinema is not just beautiful, it teaches you about life, it teaches you about the world. I see this as an opportunity for enrichment.”

“This is a place where for the film community, you could be a viewer, but you could also be a producer,” she said. “There is an endless amount of possibility for guest programming.”

“I love driving through any town and seeing an old ‘movie palace’ that still shows films. The Sag Harbor Cinema wasn’t exactly a palace (although it was drafty as one) but the prominence of the neon sign did make it a landmark, and one that obstinately showed interesting films. For me, its absence is a big hole in more ways than one,” said Carter Burwell, the Academy Award nominated composer behind films like “Carol,” and “Raising Arizona” and a member of the center’s advisory board.

“Most of the films that make a difference to me — that change my mind, show me something new or invent new forms of communication — never come to the multiplexes out here or anywhere else,” he continued. “They strive for our attention on the dim edges of Hollywood’s PR machine. My wife and I have always loved going to film festivals, discovering movies we’ve never heard of. Sag Harbor Cinema can be that, so that after the sun sets on another beautiful day in the East End there’s a surprise waiting for you behind that red sign.”

Full-time Sag Harbor resident and screenwriter Bill Collage said that while his taste in film aligned more often with movies shown on screens in East Hampton and Southampton, as a community member, he watched the cinema burn, and was there when the sign was removed. When he heard there was a movement to resurrect the space, he knew he had to be a part of it.

“Movies are my life, cinema is my life,” he said. “I cannot imagine this not being there. It is a beloved thing that should exist for Sag Harbor.”

“Sag Harbor has a commitment to maintaining its history while moving forward in the ways that it has to, and this cinema is a centerpiece of our history,” added Mr. Collage. “I don’t think Sag Harbor would be the same without it.”

Share This!









Comments