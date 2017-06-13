Cinema Fundraiser, Canio’s Figurine at Wharf Shop

by Gavin Menu

The Wharf Shop in Sag Harbor will raffle off a $100 gift certificate with all proceeds going to the newly formed Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center, a not for profit undertaking rebuilding the cinema that burned down in December of 2016.

Try your luck, and help rebuild the cinema with tickets at five dollars each or five for $20. Direct pledges and donations can be made at sagharborcinema.org.

The Wharf Shop has also introduced the 27th piece in its collection of Sag Harbor Village buildings, Canio’s Books. The 4″ wooden figurine, made by the Cat’s Meow, is $22.

Canio Pavone established the bookstore on upper Main Street in 1980. Kathryn Szoka and Maryanne Callendrille have carried on his tradition, selling new and used books, adding a gallery, readings and lectures.

The Wharf Shop is located at 69A Main St. in Sag Harbor. For more information, please visit wharfshop.com or call (631) 725-0420.

