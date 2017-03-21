Choral Society of the Hamptons Presents “Across the Centuries”

by Gavin Menu

The Choral Society of the Hamptons will celebrate spring with music spanning 300 years, on Sunday, March 26 at 5 p.m. at the East Hampton Presbyterian Church. Led by guest conductor Walter Klauss, the singers will be joined by Emilia Donato, soprano, Thomas Bohlert, organist and the strings of the South Fork Chamber Ensemble.

Immediately after the concert, the society will host a benefit cocktail reception for the conductor and soloists at The Palm Restaurant at 94 Main Street in East Hampton. A full array of hors d’oeuvres and wines by Channing Daughters Winery will be available and reservations at $100 per person are available until March 23.

The three-manual pipe organ at the East Hampton Presbyterian Church is considered the finest of its kind on the East End and will be in the spotlight at the Choral Society’s spring concert, “Across the Centuries.” With Mr. Klauss, an organist, as guest conductor and Mr. Bohlert as organ soloist, the program will feature Laudes Organi (In Praise of the Organ), a work by the Hungarian composer Zoltán Kodály, which was commissioned by the American Guild of Organists and first performed in 1966, as well as other music that spans centuries of composition.

Ms. Donato is a 22-year-old lyric soprano based in New York City. She has performed as a soloist at Carnegie Hall with the American Symphony Orchestra and at Alice Tully Hall with the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, and toured Italy as soloist with Musica Viva performing Monteverdi’s Lamento della Ninfa. Ms. Donato studied voice at the New England Conservatory of Music, and has spent summers singing at the Tanglewood Institute and the Amherst Early Music Festival.

An accomplished organist and former principal accompanist for the choral society, Mr. Bohlert recently retired after 16 years as Director of Music of the East Hampton Presbyterian Church, where he directed the Chancel, children’s and hand bell choirs, founded and directed the Music at The Old Town Church series and oversaw the reconditioning of the 1962 Austin organ and the Steinway piano. A founding member of the chamber music ensemble Bach & Forth, he will appear with the Poetica Ensemble on April 23 in Scorca Hall, New York City.

First Presbyterian Church is located at 120 Main Street in East Hampton. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door with youth tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door and preferred-seating tickets $75. Tickets and information are at choralsocietyofthehamptons.org, (631) 204-9402 and Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor.

