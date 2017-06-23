Children’s Museum Hosts Educational Music Fair

by Christine Sampson

Saturday’s Music Fair at the Children’s Museum of the East End had all the makings of a perfect musical morning, with live music, karaoke for kids, crafts and dancing. It was the fifth year the museum hosted the event, which its administrators called a success, with children benefiting from hands-on learning and educational experiences through the musical offerings.

VIDEO: Watch highlights from the music fair here.

[Music from Marimba Mojo! by Walt Hampton © 1998 World Music Press/© 2009 Assigned to Plank Road Publishing, Inc. • All Rights Reserved • Used by permission]

