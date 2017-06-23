Children’s Museum Hosts Educational Music Fair

A pair of tiny percussionists share a drum at the fifth annual CMEE Music Fair on Saturday, June 17. Christine Sampson photos

Saturday’s Music Fair at the Children’s Museum of the East End had all the makings of a perfect musical morning, with live music, karaoke for kids, crafts and dancing. It was the fifth year the museum hosted the event, which its administrators called a success, with children benefiting from hands-on learning and educational experiences through the musical offerings.

VIDEO: Watch highlights from the music fair here. 

[Music from Marimba Mojo! by Walt Hampton © 1998 World Music Press/© 2009 Assigned to Plank Road Publishing, Inc. • All Rights Reserved • Used by permission]

Members of the Bridgehampton School’s Tewa Marimba Ensemble performed at the music fair.

Children danced to the live music at CMEE on Saturday.

Children got into the spirit of things by drumming along to the music at CMEE on Saturday.

