Cheng, Dawson Earn Top Academic Honors at Bridgehampton High School

By Christine Sampson

Max Cheng has been named Bridgehampton High School’s valedictorian and Nia Dawson its salutatorian, the school district recently announced.

Max earned the honor with a grade-point average of 95 culled from taking Advanced Placement classes in U.S. history, literature, language and composition, environmental science and politics and government, along with college-level calculus and Virtual Enterprise International, a business class.

At Bridgehampton, Max has played varsity basketball and ran for the cross-country team. Along with Nia, he was a founding member of the Culture Club and the Sprouts farmstand project. Last summer, he completed an internship in Berlin, Germany, where he worked as a translator and in website design. Max has been accepted to St. John’s University, the New School, City College of New York, Brooklyn College and Queens College, and awaits decision letters from several more.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the Bridgehampton community and everyone in the school,” he said. “It’s rare that you see this kind of unity and collaboration within a school or classroom.”

Nia was named salutatorian after earning a grade-point average of 94. She has also taken a challenging course load, including Advanced Placement language and composition, literature, environmental science and politics and government, along with honors English and college-level pre-calculus. Her list of accomplishments is extensive, including, among them, being elected senior class president, membership in the National Honor Society member and the school’s Tewa Marimba Band, a recipient of the Suffolk Zone High School Leadership Award and the John Niles Award, and more.

A standout member of the Pierson-Bridgehampton girls basketball team, Nia is being courted by a handful of NCAA Division II and III college basketball teams. She has been accepted to SUNY Geneseo, New Paltz and Cortland, along with the College of New Jersey and LIU-C.W. Post.

“There are days when you don’t feel like continuing to work hard,” she said, “but you know in the back of your mind if you do it will all pay off.”

Bridgehampton, which will graduate 14 seniors in the class of 2017, will hold its graduation ceremony on June 25, where both Max and Nia will give speeches.

