Chelsea Clinton to Sign Books at BookHampton

by Christine Sampson

Chelsea Clinton will appear at BookHampton in East Hampton to sign copies of her new children’s book, “She Persisted,” on Friday, August 4, at 1 p.m.

Illustrated by Alexandra Boiger, the creator of the popular “Max and Marla” series, the book tells the stories of 13 inspirational women who “never took no for an answer.” Among them are Harriet Tubman, Helen Keller, Nellie Bly, Maria Tallchief, Margaret Chase Smith, Sally Ride, Florence Griffith Joyner, Oprah Winfrey, Sonia Sotomayor and others.

“’She Persisted’ is for everyone who has ever wanted to speak up but has been told to quiet down, for everyone who has ever tried to reach for the stars but was told to sit down and for everyone who has ever been made to feel unworthy or unimportant or small,” BookHampton said in a release.

Tickets to attend Ms. Clinton’s book signing cost $17.99 plus tax. A ticket admits a total of four people and includes one copy of “She Persisted.” Ms. Clinton will sign “She Persisted” and one of her previous books, “It’s Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired & Get Going!” For more information, call BookHampton at (631) 324-4939 or visit bookhampton.com/event/chelsea-clinton-she-persisted.

Share This!









Comments