Changing Trends in Salon and Spa Treatment

by Gavin Menu

By Rachel Bosworth

For a much-needed escape without traveling far, a trip to the salon often does the trick for both men and women. Perhaps it’s the freeing feeling of letting someone take control in ramping up your beauty regime, or maybe it’s the spa treatments specifically designed to help you destress and rejuvenate that make the salon a go-to for relaxation.

As fashion changes, so do the trends in salon and spa treatments. Owner and master stylist Xavier Merat of Salon Xavier has 25 years of experience, and is no stranger to the evolution of the industry. “Styles change, quality of products, tools, etiquette and education are all more improved,” says Mr. Merat. “Styles come and go and it’s up to the professional to keep up with the latest trends.”

Housed in a brick building built in 1878, the Sag Harbor salon founded in 2007 offers modern hair treatments, facials, massages, nail services, waxing, and more. With clients aware and concerned about the chemicals in haircare products, especially color, Salon Xavier only uses lines that are sulfate and sodium chloride free, which is more gentle than the products of decades past that were loaded with detergents.

As for 2017 salon and spa trends, Mr. Merat says Brazilian treatments are perfect for those spending time in the Hamptons. “[The] Brazilian Blowout and Ombre Brazilian Blowout is one of the first keratin treatments introduced to the United States,” he says. “The smoothing, frizz-reducing treatment is a must service for anyone visiting or living in this area to keep hair looking its best from the elements of salt air and humidity.”

Speaking of salt air, Salon Xavier offers a unique service that is considered the epitome of Hamptons pampering. The salon offers both house and boat calls, and is booked almost daily in the summer months. A famous client, whose name Mr. Merat humbly declined to mention, had the salon come to her yacht to treat all of her guests to a spa day.

“This particular day we had to send the entire staff of Salon Xavier, including tools, products, massage tables, etc. to her yacht to give massages, manicures, pedicures and blowouts for all guests aboard. It was a success,” Mr. Merat remembers.

Another popular trend at Salon Xavier is Shellac manicures and pedicures as they extend the life of the polish to last up to two weeks. Hand and foot spa treatments like ginger tea vegan, Madagascar vanilla and lavender, and Balinese papaya and sauternes spa manicures and pedicures enhance the experience.

There are a range of cuts and styles popular for 2017 as well. “Brigitte Bardot fringed bang with a ponytail, and super straight hair [is popular],” Mr. Merat says. “For women who want a simple, stylish easy do, the boyish cut is our recommendation.”

For men, Color Camo is popular treatment. “This color service for men is a quick, easy, natural way to camouflage gray hair,” Mr. Merat explains. “It takes gray ‘undercover’ in ten minutes, increases the ‘pepper’ in salt and pepper hair, gives hair subtle, natural-looking results, and leaves hair with strength and shine.”

Salon Xavier caters to clients that are visiting from the city or have homes in Sag Harbor, as well as year round residents. Of his favorite hairstyles to create, Mr. Merat says he loves when a client is open to change. “To transfer a client from a long hairstyle to short is something I enjoy,” he says. “When a client is ready for a new look I do a consultation keeping in mind face shape, hair texture, lifestyle, etc., and create a look that works best for them.”

Salon Xavier is located at 1 Bay Street in Sag Harbor. For more information, call (631) 725-6400 or visit salonxavier.com.

Share This!









Comments

comments