Center Stage at Southampton Cultural Center Presents “Promises, Promises”

Center Stage at Southampton Cultural Center will present Neil Simon, Burt Bachrach and Hal David’s “Promises, Promises” opening Thursday, March 9 and running through Sunday, March 26. “Promises, Promises” will be directed by Michael Disher and musically directed by Amanda Jones. Performance times are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Chuck Baxter’s greatest asset at his job is his small one-bedroom apartment on West 67th Street. Trying to advance his career, Chuck leaves the key with certain executives for “extra curricular activities” in exchange for the promise of promotion. Complications arise when Chuck learns that Fran, the girl of his dreams, is secretly seeing his boss—in his apartment. Based on the 1961 Academy Winning Best Picture, “The Apartment,” this play features a book by Mr. Simon, Mr. Bachrach’s only Broadway score and choreography by Michael Bennett.

The cast includes Darren Ottati as Chuck Baxter and Shannon DuPuis as Fran Kubelik. Also featured are Richard Alder, Toni-Jo Birk, Julie Crowley, Bethany Dellapolla, Dane DuPuis, Sheila Engh, Brianna Kinnier, Geoffrey Milton, Tom Rosante, Jack Seabury, Lon Shomer, Christina Stankewicz, Josephine Wallace and Edna Winston.

The Southampton Cultural Center is located at 25 Pond Lane in Southampton. Tickets are $28 for adults and $15 for students. Overnight specials and dinner/theatre packages are available. For more information and reservations, call (631) 287-4377 or visit at scc-arts.org.

