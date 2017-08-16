Cedar Island Lighthouse Restoration Begins

by Gavin Menu

By Mahreen Khan

The Cedar Island Lighthouse, after 40 years of inaccessibility, is officially entering the first phase of restoration — design. Fundraising efforts were kicked off on Monday, when an announcement was made by government officials that $500,000 will be used to renovate the exterior of the historic lighthouse.

The Long Island Chapter of the U.S. Lighthouse Society and Friends of Cedar Island Lighthouse also announced their fundraising campaign plans, which are geared toward the long-term goals of a full restoration and transformation of the historic lighthouse into a bed and breakfast. The public-private partnership has been lobbied for by Michael Leahy, chairman of the Cedar Island Lighthouse Restoration Committee, for years.

“I’ve waited a long time for this day,” Mr. Leahy said on Monday.

The current lighthouse, both a navigational aid to sailors in the whaling era and a modern-day visual aid for passersby — even without its bright, beaming light ­— was constructed in 1868 to replace an 1839 wooden structure. Made of granite that has withstood even the most tumultuous of times, the lighthouse’s exterior redesign drawings should hopefully be ready by the end of the year, architect Lee H. Skolnick said, with the full restoration project expected to be a multi-year process.

“It really means a lot now because back in those days, they didn’t take any pictures inside the lighthouse,” said Bob Allen, who is the great-grandson of the lighthouse’s last keeper, William H. Follett. Follett was the lighthouse’s keeper from 1917 to 1934, at which point the building was decommissioned. “I have no idea what it looked like. I know people out here used to come over and go into the old one before it burnt down, but I have nothing. I would love to go in there and kind of get an idea, because the lighthouse, the outside and everything, is the same as it was when my great-grandparents were there. The inside’s a mess.” Mr. Allen is a walking tour guide for the Long Island Chapter of the U.S. Lighthouse Society.

“People crave authenticity,” Mr. Skolnick of Lee H. Skolnick Architecture + Design Partnership, said on Tuesday. “And there’s a visceral response that people have when they’re in the presence of something truly authentic. Bob Allen is a treasure because he can speak in the first person, and there’s no substitute to that, I don’t care what technology you use. Having someone who is still alive, who is capable of the ancient tradition of oral history, I think, is just critically important. Second, history judges the kind of values of a culture by what they choose to preserve. The great civilizations that we revere had all the problems that we had, but the fact that, over the course of centuries or millennia, they chose to preserve remnants of their history, is really factual evidence of their cultures and their lives, I mean that is — it’s a profound thing.”

The press conference — which was held on Long Wharf, overseeing the vast harbor — was presented by representatives of local government, including Ms. Fleming, Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr., County Executive Steve Bellone, Legislator Kara Hahn, East Hampton Town Councilman Peter Van Scoyoc, Sag Harbor Mayor Sandra Schroeder, Sag Harbor trustees, East Hampton trustees and Suffolk County Commissioners of Parks and the Department of Public Works, as well as community groups and organizations. The $500,000 in funding — money that is specific to renovations of the lighthouse’s roof and exterior — was appropriated by the Suffolk County Legislature in 2014, for its placement in the 2015 budget.

“It is a magnificent structure and it deserves to be preserved, deserves to be appreciated by the town, by the community, by tourists,” Mr. Skolnick said at the press conference. Mr. Skolnick and his team were awarded the contract for the design and planning of the renovation, along with $166,960 worth of funding, Suffolk County Legislator Bridget M. Fleming said on Monday.

“We like to say our firm is doing this project, but the fact is we’ve assembled a team of experts — engineers, restoration experts, masonry efforts, I mean, you name it — because we need to do this correctly,” Mr. Skolnick said during a phone interview Tuesday. Mr. Skolnick said the restoration work could take anywhere from six to 18 months to complete, but said that could change once the area is surveyed and sketches hit paper. “We have a lot of research to do on what the original construction was and what the original roofing material was and how it was attached, because we want to do a faithful restoration of the building and not a modernization from the exterior.”

He said the renovation will include stabilizing and waterproofing the structure, likely reconstructing and reinsulating the roof — which has been exposed to the elements for years, withstood hurricanes, water and salt infiltration and even the great fire of 1974 — and determining whether it will be necessary to point, plaster, cement and water the joints that hold the granite blocks together. Mr. Skolnick said his team will soon be conducting an accurate, detailed survey of the building and its surrounding property. Whether the window frames and glass windows will be replaced, or simply filled in, is something that Mr. Skolnick said is yet to be determined — and may not even be part of the exterior construction phase. However, he and his team will need to deal with erosion the tower has been subject to, as base erosion can drastically undermine a building’s foundation.

For the building to eventually be transformed into a bed and breakfast, power, plumbing and a septic system will of course have to be installed — something that will be dealt with in later phases of the project. For now, the restoration of the Victorian Gothic-style, two-and-a-half-story, nine-room, “L”-shaped, 40-foot tower is a project that seems to be paving way for future undertakings.

“It’s delivering a message that we’re serious about this,” Mr. Skolnick said. “And my experience, because we do a lot of public work and non-for-profit work, is that when you see a substantial move being made by a government entity, whether it’s municipal, county, town, state or federal, it puts a stamp of approval on a project and it makes future fundraising much easier.”

And the light? Mr. Leahy said, eventually, it will shine atop Cedar Island Lighthouse once again.

Share This!









Comments