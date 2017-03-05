Car Strikes Water Mill Home. Bursts into Flames

by sjkotz

The driver of a car that slammed into a house on Hayground Road in Water Mill was charged with driving while intoxicated and several traffic infractions early Sunday morning.

Southampton Town Police said their investigation showed Alec H. Wasser, 21, of Water Mill was northbound on Hayground Road at a high rate of speed at about 1:15 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle. Police said they received a 911 call from the home reporting that the vehicle had struck their home and burst into flames. Police said both the house and vehicle sustained serious damage.

Mr. Wasser’s female passenger, whom police did not identify, suffered a hand injury and was taken by ambulance to Southampton Hospital. The occupants of the home, two adults and a child, were not injured, according to police.

After questioning, Mr. Wasser was arrested at the scene and charged with misdemeanor DWI and several traffic infractions, driving at unreasonable and imprudent speed, failing to maintain his lane, and failing to use a designated lane. He was taken to headquarters and held overnight for arraignment.

Police said the Bridgehampton Fire Department responded to the scene with assistance from the Southampton Fire Department, Sag Harbor Fire Department and ambulance personnel, and the East Hampton Fire Department. The Southampton Town Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene to investigate.

