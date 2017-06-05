Business: Stella & Ruby Pop-Up, Featured Art at Hampton Photo

by Gavin Menu

Hampton Photo Arts Featured June and July Artist

The featured artist at Hampton Photo Arts for the months of June and July is Jean Hodgens. Those interested in participating in the Hampton Photo Arts Featured Artist program can visit the Bridgehampton location and drop a business card into the drawing bin.

Ms. Hodgens is a local artist who has lived in Springs her whole life. She received a bachelor’s degree in Fine Art Photography from SUNY Purchase College in 2012, with a focus in large format film photography. She has exhibited work in several group exhibitions and published photographs as a freelance photographer for The East Hampton Press.

“When photographing, I always feel drawn to a certain moment; it’s usually the quiet ones that speak the loudest to me. These ‘little moments’ may be fleeting, but for me, that doesn’t make them any less special. Through my work, I seek to tell a story about a person or a place in a quiet, untroubled way. When viewing my photographs, I wish for someone to feel as if the world doesn’t have to rush by you; you can take your time,” Ms. Hodgens said of her work.

These two images will be on display and for sale for the months of June and July. To see more of her work, visit her website, jeanhodgens.com.

Hampton Photo Arts is located at Building 70 Bridgehampton Commons in Bridgehampton, offering printing and framing services, as well as a full service arts and photography retail store. For more information, visit hamptonphotoarts.com.

Stella & Ruby Open a Summer Pop-up

Stella & Ruby Hamptons will be holding a summer pop-up shop from Memorial Day to Labor Day in East Hampton. Now open, the shop is located at 79 Newtown Lane in East Hampton, next to Herrick Park, upstairs from the Golden Eagle art store.

The pop-up will feature the children’s clothing. The flagship Stella & Ruby shop is located at 144 Main Street in Sag Harbor. The store carries clothing for babies and children, ranging from newborn to size 14. Stella & Ruby supports independent designers, offers products made in the United States and is a green and eco-friendly choice in clothing, toys and other goods.

For more information, please visit stellaandrubyhamptons.com or call (631) 919-5222.

Studio144 Seeking Artists to Teach Summer and Fall Classes

Studio144, the new art class venue for the Golden Eagle is seeking qualified artists interested in joining the team for summer and fall 2017. The team is looking for artists to present workshops and classes in fine arts and crafts, both traditional and non-traditional for adults, youth and children’s programming.

Studio 144 will be offering a multitude of classes from figure drawing to robot making as well as sculpture, oil painting, stone carving, jewelry making, bead making, weaving, shibori, drawing, sewing, plein air, macramé, felting, knitting, still life and animal portraits, watercolor, mixed media, embroidery, calligraphy, vision boards and flower pressing. They also offer portfolio building exercises, color theory classes, art supply demos and kids events like paper mache, robot making, printmaking and art themed birthday parties.

Studio144 is located at 144 North Main Street in East Hampton. Those interested in teaching classes can email Annie Barrett at studio144EHNY@gmail.com. For more information, please visit goldeneagleart.com or call (631) 324-0603.

Bridgehampton Woman Certified as Dog Trainer

Amy Kurtz of Bridgehampton has earned certification from the certification council of the Professional Dog Trainers Association, a worldwide organization based in New York City.

Her certification fills a growing need on the East End where there are only a few qualified dog trainers to serve large numbers of pet owners.

To earn the designation, Ms. Kurtz passed an examination encompassing canine behavior and instruction, animal husbandry, learning theory and training equipment. Her business, “Get your Leash On,” offers positive reinforcement training and dog walking, as well as house sitting when clients are traveling without their pets. The association requires adherence to a strict business code of ethics.

Ms. Kurtz many years’ experience in the dog training field as a junior trainer at Animal Sense in Chicago, a volunteer at Chicago’s Animal Care and Control citywide animal shelter and a student at CanineLink Academy will serve clients and canines well.

Last year, Ms. Kurtz relocated from Chicago to Bridgehampton. She holds a JD degree from the Cardozo School of Law and attended Amherst College. For more information, please contact atamyandrosies@gmail.com.

