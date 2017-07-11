Business: Navy Beach Charters, Summer Pop-Ups, Ice Cream Pops

by Gavin Menu

Navy Beach Partners with YachtLife Offering Exclusive Luxury Charters

Navy Beach has announced a partnership with YachtLife, an app offering charters on luxury yachts at the Montauk Yacht Club.

A 2012 branded 40’ Van Dutch is available for half day, full day and multi-day charters through YachtLife throughout the summer season. The luxury yacht, based between the Montauk Yacht Club and Fort Pond Bay can host 10 guests for the charter including a captain and mate.

Water, soda, ice, towels and sunscreen are included and additional food and beverages on board can be arranged through YachtLife or Navy Beach. Destinations include Block Island, Fishers Island, Plum Island, Shelter Island or a stop at Navy Beach. Pricing depends on the length of charter, with a half day at $2,800 and full day at $3,800, exclusive of tax and gratuity.

“YachtLife is excited to partner with two of the most iconic brands in Montauk for Summer 2017: Navy Beach and Montauk Yacht Club. Since opening in 2010 at Fort Pond Bay, Navy Beach has been the must-go place for food and drinks on the water and offers the best sunsets on the East End,” CEO of YachtLife, Patrick Curley said.

YachtLife members receive a discount and those who book a Montauk charter can get a discount on their first charter by using code NAVYBEACH17.

“Navy Beach has made it a point to welcome the yachting community since our launch in 2010 and we are pleased to work closely with the Montauk Yacht Club who fully supports the yachting lifestyle and offers pre-eminent marina services in Montauk,” Navy Beach co-owner, Frank Davis said.

Navy Beach is located at 16 Navy Road in Montauk. For more information, please visit navybeach.com, yachtlife.com or call (631) 668-6868.

Physique 57 and Caudalie Hamptons Pop-up

Boutique fitness studio Physique 57 has teamed up with the skincare firm Caudalie to offer a one-stop shop for health and beauty this summer, with a pop up in Bridgehampton. On July 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Caudalie will offer free instant beauty facials on the outdoor deck of the Physique 57 studio. There will be a beauty bar selling a selection of items and offering an exclusive gift with purchase. Appointments are first come, first served and Caudalie products are for sale at the studio through Labor Day.

Attendees will get a 20 percent discount on Physique 57 classes as well as a Caudalie Divine Oil for any treatment booked at either Caudalie Boutique Spa locations in NYC.

Physique 57 is located at 264 Butter Lane in Bridgehampton. Visit physique57.com/studio-hamptons for more information.

Homemade Ice Cream Pops at Townline BBQ

The coolest thing to hit the Hamptons dessert scene this summer is pastry chef Rachel Flatley’s new homemade ice cream pops at Townline BBQ, with a new twist on classic strawberry, vanilla and chocolate flavors.

The bars are made in house with homemade ice cream, decorated with different toppings and sell for $5 each.

The strawberry fluff flavor has strawberry marshmallow ice cream with marshmallow fluff and fresh strawberries folded in and decorated with strawberry crunchies. The vanilla has vanilla ice cream decorated with a white chocolate glaze and rainbow sprinkles and the chocolate flavor is chocolate ice cream made with Valrhona Coeur de Guanaja chocolate, dipped in a chocolate glaze and decorated with caramelized cocoa nibs.

For more information, please visit townlinebbq.com or visit the restaurant at 3593 Montauk Highway in Sagaponack.

Savor Many Delights at 5th Annual “Taste of Montauk,”

Montauk’s food, wine and craft brew spots will be showcased at the 5th Annual “A Taste of Montauk” on July 23, presented by the Montauk Chamber of Commerce. This event takes place at the Montauk Yacht Club under a tent on the Great Lawn from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Montauk isn’t just a place you see, it’s a place to taste,” executive director of the chamber, Laraine Creegan said. “We are a culinary destination for farm-and sea-fresh-to-your table offerings and waterfront dining. With many notable restaurants, chefs, East End wineries and a craft brewery, ‘A Taste of Montauk’ brings them under one roof for one great party.”

Participating restaurants include Coast Kitchen @ MYC, Backyard Restaurant @ Sole East, Tillie’s @ Gurneys Montauk, the Saltbox, East by Northeast, Joni’s, the Gig Shack, Surfside Inn Restaurant, Westlake Fish House, Arbor, Duryea’s Lobster Deck and Swallow East. Participating wineries and breweries are the Montauk Brewing Company, Martha Clara, Pindar, Duck Walk, Bedell Cellars and Osprey’s Dominion.

The party includes live music by the Lynn Blue Band with tickets $75 in advance and $85 at the door if any remain. All proceeds benefit the Montauk Chamber and its continuing initiatives for the community.

The Montauk Chamber of Commerce is located at 742 Montauk Highway in Montauk. To purchase tickets or for more information, go on the chamber website at montaukchamber.com or call the office at (631) 668-2428.

