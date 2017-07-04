Business: Matloff Named to Top 30 List, Free Coding, New Title Company

by Gavin Menu

Matloff & JEM Group Named to Barron’s Top 30 Institutional Consultants List

Southampton’s Roger Matloff and Merrill Lynch’s JEM Group, a global institutional consulting team based in New York co-founded by Matloff have been named to the Barron’s “Top 30 Institutional Consultants” list for 2017.

The list includes the best consultants for guiding institutional investing for foundations, endowments, pension plans and other large organizations. The ranking was based on criteria such as the amount of institutional investments each team oversees, the revenue those assets generate, the size of client rosters and the number of team members.

Matloff has more than three decades of experience in the investment management business, with a focus on consulting to nonprofit organizations, endowments and foundations.

For more information, please visit ml.com and search “JEM Group.”

A New Miller Venture: Flagship Montauk

Bay Kitchen Bar chef, Eric Miller and his son Adam have embarked on a new dining and drinks destination right on the docks in Montauk. The restaurant, Flagship, opened its doors last week.

“Thanks to Adam, Flagship brings the height of cocktail culture to Montauk, including modern takes on classic drinks. I’ll be helming the kitchen and serving fresh catches and seasonal, local fare,” Chef Miller said.

Aiming for a carefree and casual vibe, they will be reliant on some of the same decades-long relationships with local farmers, foragers, diggers, fishermen and artisans that serve the Bay Kitchen Bar.

Flagship is located at 466 West Lake Drive in Montauk. For more information, please visit flagshipmontauk.com.

Free Coding Class for Kids at GeekHampton

GeekHampton will host a free coding class for kids presented by Sprout, a global kids coding syndicate, on July 11 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., with additional workshops planned according to interest.

This event is for ages seven to 16, and participants should bring their own computers to class. Some computers may be available on a loan basis from GeekHampon, if inquiry is made before the class. Kids will learn to write code by building a computer game and take steps toward becoming computer programmers in a group atmosphere for a successful learning environment.

Instructors Eli Lubick and Peter Kazickas have been friends since ninth grade. A shared love of technology, adventure and teaching kids inspired them to create Sprout. After a summer of teaching on the East End, Lubick and Kazickas plan to move to Zimbabwe where they’ll offer free coding classes in the villages outside of Harare. Their goal is to effectively train teachers to be able to lead their coding curriculum, enabling them to expand further in the region, while ensuring that Sprout will carry on in their wake.

GeekHampton is located at 34 Bay Street in Sag Harbor. For more information, please visit geekhampton.com or sprouthamptons.com.

Suffolk Federal VP Runs Seven Marathons in Seven Days

Suffolk Federal’s Vice President of Information Technology and extreme distance marathon runner, Eva Casale heightened awareness and raised more than $25,000 in support of Hope for the Warriors. She completed seven marathons,184 miles over the course of seven days. Each day’s marathon focused on honoring local servicemen killed in action and was linked to the community they called home.

“Using my passion for running to bring people together to support programs and services which Hope for the Warriors offers was a perfect opportunity for me to make a difference for our Veterans,” Casale said. “It was an honor and privilege for me to organize this event. I am inspired by all the people I met and who supported me during my journey; it really provides faith in humanity.”

Suffolk Federal supported her mission as the lead sponsor.

“As a United States Air Force Veteran, I strongly feel that supporting our Veterans is an important mission and that it is our responsibility to show the same dedication and commitment to our veterans that they have shown to serving our country. It was only natural for us to support Eva with her efforts to raise funds and awareness for the brave men and women who have served our country and have given up so much to defend our freedom,” Suffolk Federal’s President & CEO, Ralph D. Spencer Jr. said.

Hope for the Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope to service members, their families and families of the fallen. Since its inception, Hope for the Warriors has served approximately 10,000 through a variety of support programs focused on transition, health and wellness, peer engagement and connections to community resources.

The seven-day marathon event began with an opening ceremony at the Huntington Elks Lodge and continued to places like Shelter Island and Sag Harbor, where Army 1st LT Joseph Theinert and United States Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jordan C. Haerter, were honored.

First International Title Comes to Riverhead

Florida’s largest independent title agency, First International Title has expanded its operations to Suffolk County and opened the doors to its Riverhead office. This is the latest expansion since acquiring Texas based, First Western Title in 2015.

First International Title’s footprint in Florida covers the Panhandle down to the Florida Keys, with 35 locations offering title services throughout the state.

CEO Jim Moran, a New York native, is excited to further his business in his hometown. “Extending our reach to New York seemed natural. We have assembled a group of the top-notch title professionals in Suffolk County, most of whom I have known for many years.”

Team members, Spencer Thomas, Marie Page, Andrea Williams, June Scott, Jack Tandy and Kathleen Beatty all bring their years of expertise and experience to the operation.

Founded in 2009, First International Title has grown from a handful of offices to over 35 offices throughout Florida, headquartered in Coral Springs, later expanding to Texas and Alabama. For more information, please contact katia.segura@firstintitle.com or visit firstintitle.com.

Paint and Sip at the Baker House

The Baker House 1650 and the Salty Canvas will host two Paint and Sip nights on July 12 and August 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Guests can relax on the Baker House grounds with wine and get step-by-step painting instruction. The event costs $50 and includes all painting materials and one glass of wine. A limited number of seats are available.

The Baker House 1650 is located at 181 Main Street in East Hampton and open year round. For more information, please visit bakerhouse1650.com or call (631) 324-4081. To purchase tickets, visit saltycanvashamptons.com.

Share This!









Comments