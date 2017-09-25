Business: Lobster All Around, Sen Gets a Facelift

by Gavin Menu

Lobster All Around!

It may officially be autumn, but there’s still time for a lobsterfest!

Starting at noon, come down to Clamman, located at 235 North Sea Road in Southampton, for a full-on feast starting at noon, until all of the lobster is gone. For more information, please call (631) 283-6669.

Sen Gets A Facelift

After 24 years, Sen is upgrading its bar and kitchen — a renovation that will close the Japanese restaurant until April 2018 — but not before one last event.

On Friday, September 29, Miss Sake USA Jessica Joy will help spread the word of sake during a $40 prix fixe with endless drinks, sake and food, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Sen, located at 23 Main Street in Sag Harbor.

The last day of business is Saturday, September 30. For more information, please call (631) ­­­­­­­­­­725-1774, or visit senrestaurant.com.

Wearable Creativity At East End Arts

Learn how to make jewelry, at your level, with Eleni Prieston, or pick up the skills to reuse broken or unused jewelry to create a whole new piece at East End Arts, located at 141 East Main Street in Riverhead.

Additional classes include beaded jewelry design, stone setting, fabricated metal working, wire techniques, silver band work, bangle bracelet workshop, resin classes and recycled jewelry designs.

For a full schedule or more information, please visit eastendarts.org/school/jewelry-program.html.

Prix Fixes And Burger Nights Heat Up Fall

Every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, diners can choose from a two-course prix fixe menu that includes an appetizer and entrée for $30, or a three-course prix fixe with a dessert for $35, at red|bar brasserie, located at 210 Hampton Road in Southampton.

For reservations, please call (631) 283-0704 or redbarbrasserie.com

Wednesday night is Burger Night at Little Red, located at 76-C Jobs Lane in Southampton, with the Bistro Burger Platter for $10, complete with pomme frites, lettuce, tomato, Vidalia onion, spicy bread and butter pickles. Sautéed mushrooms and onions, apple wood smoked bacon, and a variety of cheeses are available for an additional cost.

For reservations, please call (631) 283-3309 or visit littleredsouthampton.com.

