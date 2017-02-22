Business Briefs: Oscars at Baron’s Cove & Rowdy Hall; New Chefs Announced

by Christine Sampson

“Rowdy & The Oscars” Ballot Contest

Rowdy Hall is hosting the annual “Rowdy & The Oscars” ballot contest. In each check presenter, customers will find an “Oscar Ballot” form. Those who choose to participate should fill out the ballot and present it to the host, manager, server or bartender.

Whoever submits the most correct answers will win and receive a $50 gift certificate and two movie vouchers. If there is a tie for most correct, a drawing will be held. The contest ends Sunday, February 26, the date of the Oscars.

Rowdy Hall is open seven days a week serving lunch from 12 to 3:30 p.m., midday menu from 3 to 5 p.m. and dinner Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m.

Rowdy Hall is located at 10 Main Street in the Parrish Mews, East Hampton. For more information, call (631) 324-8555 or visit rowdyhall.com.

Baron’s Cove Oscar Party

Baron’s Cove, 31 West Water Street in Sag Harbor, will host its 1st Annual Oscar Party on Sunday February 26 at 4 p.m. in celebration of the 89th Annual Academy Awards. Nosh on food inspired by Wolfgang Puck’s 2017 Oscar Menu, sip Baron’s Cove’s “Golden” Meyer Lemon Oscartini, and view the awards on multiple televisions.

For more information, call (631) 725-2100 or visit baronscover.com.

Suffolk Theater Welcomes New Chef

The Suffolk Theater is proud to announce a new partnership with Matthew Kar, the chef and owner of Christopher Michael Catering and owner of the Jamesport Manor Inn. Together, Mr. Kar and his team bring to the table over 30 years of culinary experience and quality farm to table dining.

The Suffolk Theater is located at 118 East Main Street in Riverhead. For more information, please call (631) 727-4343 or visit SuffolkTheater.com to see show offerings and the catering, a la carte, and price fixe menus.

Ram’s Head Inn Announces New Executive Chef

The Ram’s Head Inn has announced that Matt Murphy will assume the responsibilities of Executive Chef for the upcoming 2017 season. Owners James and Linda Eklund express their thanks to former Executive Chef Joe Smith for his many years at the Ram’s Head Inn, and wish him the very best as he embarks on a new venture.

Mr. Murphy brings to the Ram’s Head Inn fine dining experience after holding sous chef positions at the Ritz Carlton, The Rainbow Room and The Russian Tea Room, and executive chef positions at A.R.OC., Broadway Grill and the famed, La Colombe D’or. Mr. Murphy learned much of his art de cuisine when traveling in Europe and living in Italy.

“Matt will complete the full fine dining/farm-to-table experience that we have provided our guests since the early 90’s,” Linda Eklund, owner of the Ram’s Head Inn said. “His passion for food and knowledge of the abundance of ‘local delicacies’ make him the perfect fit for the Ram’s Head.”

After settling on Long Island, Mr. Murphy opened Antares Café in Greenport, which was named one of the ten best restaurants on Long Island by “USA Today.” He also opened The Kitchen at Greenport, and held the position of head chef at the Jedidiah Hawkins Inn.

Most recently, he has held executive chef positions at the Melrose Hotel in Washington D.C., and the Centerport Yacht Club. Mr. Murphy has made multiple appearances at the James Beard House, and was inducted into the Chef 2000 Group in 1996.

Chef Murphy has revamped the Ram’s Head Inn’s brunch, lunch and dinner menus, showcasing locally sourced seafood, produce, and game. As is tradition at the Ram’s Head Inn, dishes will feature herbs, fruits and vegetables plucked from the Ram’s Head own gardens, located steps from the kitchen door.

The Ram’s Head Inn reopens for the season on April 14. For more information, please visit theramsheadinn.com and for reservations, please call (631) 749-0811.

