Business Briefs: McCandless Promoted at Suffolk Federal, Daniel Gale Makes Move

Suffolk Federal Names Sarah McCandless Executive VP and CFO

Suffolk Federal is proud to announce the promotion of Sag Harbor resident Sarah McCandless to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In this position, Ms. McCandless is responsible for the oversight of Suffolk Federal’s finance, accounting, information technology, deposit operations and compliance departments, ensuring that all strategic and tactical initiatives throughout each area are successfully carried out. Prior to this promotion, Ms. McCandless served as the credit union’s Chief Financial Officer for almost four years.

She will work alongside Suffolk Federal’s President & CEO, its board of directors, supervisory committee and interdepartmentally with staff.

“Sarah’s extensive banking expertise is a great benefit to Suffolk Federal’s continued growth,” President & CEO of Suffolk Federal, Ralph D. Spencer, Jr. said. “She consistently demonstrates a positive attitude and exemplary day-to-day performance as a member of the credit union’s leadership.”

Prior to joining Suffolk Federal, she held positions including Vice President and Controller at Bridgehampton National Bank in Bridgehampton, and Director of Financial Planning & Analysis at Screenvision in New York. She was previously employed at Banc of America Securities LLC, Lazard Frères & Company LLC and Ernst & Young LLP. A Certified Public Accountant and member of the American Institute of CPAs, Ms. McCandless is a graduate of Boston College where she earned her Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Accounting. At Boston College she was inducted into the Golden Key National Honor Society.

She serves on the board of directors for the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County, is treasurer of the Sag Harbor PTA and member of the AICPAs and the New York State Society of CPAs. She is a former volunteer of the Finance Committee at Most Holy Trinity Church, the Ernst & Young LLP Mentoring Program, the JPMorgan Corporate Challenge, the Association of Retarded Citizens and the Children’s Museum of the East End and has two daughters.

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Acquires Legacy Agency Norma Reynolds Sotheby’s International Realty

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has acquired Norma Reynolds Sotheby’s International Realty of Westhampton Beach, a mainstay of the Hamptons real estate market for over 40 years. Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty President and CEO, Patricia J. Petersen made the announcement last week.

“We are elated to announce our acquisition of a legacy company in one of the top real estate markets in the world,” Ms. Petersen said. “This is an amazing opportunity that allows us to connect two highly relevant markets, and gives us a platform to expand west along the South Shore.”

“I’m calling this an ideal marriage,” President of Norma Reynolds Sotheby’s International Realty Vicky Reynolds said. Vicky is the daughter of founder, Norma Reynolds. “There is without question no better brand for us to align ourselves with than Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. Not only do we share the same business principles and operate in areas that perfectly complement each other; if we needed another reason, we share the same powerhouse Sotheby’s International Realty affiliation.”

Norma Reynolds Sotheby’s International Realty was founded in 1977 and has been a Sotheby’s International Realty affiliate since 1999.This latest acquisition marks Daniel Gale Sotheby’s 28th sales office to its market area from Queens to Shelter Island. The 15 agents of Norma Reynolds Sotheby’s International Realty will join Daniel Gale Sotheby’s and continue to work out of 100 Main Street in Westhampton Beach.

Founded in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty is a $3 billion dollar organization with 850 sales associates in 28 offices spanning Long Island and Queens. For more information, please visit danielgale.com.

LIU Palmer School Awarded $500,000 Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation

Long Island University’s Palmer School of Library and Information Sciences has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation to preserve documents that are a vital part of Long Island’s history. The Palmer School is just 62 schools accredited by the American Library Association. It offers the only Ph.D. program in Information Studies in the New York metropolitan area and is the only library sciences school in that area to be admitted into membership in the iSchools Consortium.

“Long Island University is proud to partner our nationally recognized Palmer School with the resources of the Robert David Lion Gardner Foundation to help preserve Long Island’s history,” LIU President, Dr. Kimberly R. Cline said.

With the Gardiner Foundation’s grant, LIU will digitize and preserve a collection of historical documents currently held by historical societies across Long Island, with a particular emphasis on Suffolk County. LIU will showcase these documents at an annual Gardiner Symposium, while promoting year-round visibility of these historical societies.

Dr. Gregory Hunter, Professor of Library and Information Science, who heads the doctoral program at the Palmer School will lead this program. Dr. Hunter is a nationally recognized expert who was a key member of the team that designed and implemented the Electronic Records Archives for the National Archives and Records Administration. Dr. Hunter is Editor of “The American Archivist,” the peer-reviewed journal of the Society of American Archivists.

“The Palmer School has been educating archivists and supporting the local historical community for three decades,” Dr. Hunter said. “The generous grant from the Gardiner Foundation will help preserve Long Island’s history and also ensure that the next generation of archival professionals has the skills to preserve history in the digital age.”

The grant includes significant scholarship support for masters and Ph.D. students at the Palmer School, in addition to opportunities for long-term fieldwork placement that benefit both the historical societies and Palmer School students.

“The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation’s mission is to promote our regional history. The artifacts and archives of historical societies are untapped treasure troves for researchers and scholars. It is our hope that this award will make these collections available as vital part of local historic study. The Palmer School program and students offer the expertise and resources to accomplish this goal,” Executive Director of the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation, Kathryn M. Curran said.

Sag Harbor Jewelry School with Eleni Prieston

Eleni Prieston’s Neo Byzantine Gold Studio in Sag Harbor will offer classes of various disciplines and levels to be pursued during the freedom of your own schedule, by appointment only.

“Artists working on their internal vision with their internal fire and passion fueling them…whether the smell of turpentine, the heat of a kiln, the feel and look of gold and silver, hand stitched leather, whatever your passion, bring your ideas and interests to the Sag Harbor Jewelry School,” goldsmith, Eleni Preston said.

The classes will feature basic to advanced metal working techniques with all tools and some materials provided for the $400 workshops. To schedule an appointment, place custom orders, make purchases or get repairs, call the studio at (631) 747-1147.

The studio is closed March 5-21 and April 23-May 7. For more information, please visit madesagharbor.com.

