Business Briefs: Hildreth’s Celebrates 175, BNB Drive Thru Open

Hildreth’s Celebrates 175 Years in Business

Hildreth’s is kicking off a yearlong celebration that marks the store’s 175th anniversary, and cements its legacy as America’s oldest department store.

A shopping destination for home furnishings and accessories throughout the Hamptons, Hildreth’s will provide customers with sales, promotions and events to celebrate this milestone.

The Hildreth name is complete with American history. Family members first settled in Lynn, Massachusetts, in 1635 and found success as cattle ranchers. The family migrated to the East End of Long Island in search of better grazing for their livestock in 1640/1641. In 1842, Lewis Hildreth opened a general store in the Village of Southampton, where a tradition of service, quality goods and congeniality was born.

Lewis Hildreth’s new store was stocked with bread and crackers by the barrel, wheels of cheese, salt, flour, fruits and vegetables, sugar, coffee and tea, even buffalo robes and whaling harpoons. Housewares and dry goods were also sold as they are today.

Before the Long Island Rail Road completed the line to the East End in 1870, the merchandise sold by Hildreth’s came by horse driven wagons after being unloaded from merchant ships in Sag Harbor.

Hildreth’s is located on 51 Main Street in Southampton, still the original store in its original location and carries over 100,000 items for sale. Five generations later, the store continues to be owned and operated by the Hildreth family. The wooden floors are the original and the showcase windows are also the original design. The front door is the very same door that greeted customers in 1842 when the store first opened.

Open year-round, Hildreth’s has the largest selection of indoor and outdoor furniture and accessories. Hildreth’s experienced sales staff, designers and decorators offer the best in customer service and the finest in quality products.

For information about the 175th Anniversary Celebration, visit hildreths.com.

BNB Sag Harbor Drive Thru Now Open

There will be a ribbon cutting on April 7 at 10 a.m. to formally open the Bridgehampton National Bank Sag Harbor Branch’s two lane drive thru at the corner of Water Street and 15 Long Island Avenue.

This opening is part of BNB’s continued commitment to Sag Harbor and to community banking. Tara Fordham, the branch manager along with BNB CEO Kevin O’Connor will be on hand to cut the ribbon.

For more information, visit bridgenb.com

Douglas Elliman Agent Named 30 Under 30 in Realtor Magazine

East Hampton-based Douglas Elliman agent, Ray Lord was the winner of Realtor magazine’s 30 Under 30 Web Choice Award and earned a spot in Realtor’s annual, “30 Under 30 List.” Voting took place online and Mr. Lord brought in 3,144 of the nearly 40,000 votes calculated, and was the only New York agent to make the final list.

Mr. Lord found his niche in the Hamptons Real estate market, after graduation and has since formed a team whose sales growth, market leadership and innovations consistently rank among the highest in Douglas Elliman on the East End, according to a press release issued by the firm last week.

As a member of the National Association of Gay & Lesbian Real Estate Professionals he advocates for equality and inclusion. Mr. Lord is an active entrepreneur, mentor, advocate and philanthropist. He is an Advisory Board member for 100 Cameras, host committee member of Lambda Legal and supporter of the Hetrick Martin Institute’s School’s Out event.

Along with creating an Ambassadorship at Geneseo under the theme of “Disruption,” he has also created the Raymond G. Lord III Externship Endowment at the State University of New York, College at Geneseo. This endowment “gives students the opportunity to network with alumni living in major cities, presently on a yearly rotation between Boston, Washington D.C. and NYC. It provides an array of career related activities designed to encourage students to explore possibilities outside the familiar, and to gain a better understanding of the real world of employment.”

Harbor Grill Now Serving 2-for-1 Taco Tuesday Dinner

Harbor Grill in Springs is hosting a two-for-one taco dinner every Tuesday from 5 p.m. until close. Guests can choose from four different taco dinners and enjoy $4 coronas, $10 margaritas and $12 spicy margaritas and mango-ritas.

Some menu items include Pico de Gallo, a fresh tomato salsa with onion, jalapeno, cilantro and lime served with chips, taco de pollo with a crispy chicken fritter, the baja fish taco, a beer battered Atlantic cod, tacos de carne with grilled-marinated steak, and the tacos de Camarones that include grilled black Tiger shrimp. All taco entrees include Pico de Gallo, lettuce and salsa and are served with Papi’s rice, beans and guacamole.

Harbor Grill is located at 367 Three Mile Harbor Road in East Hampton. For more information, please call (631) 604-5290.

Keeshan Real Estate Joins the Compass Team

Compass, a technology-driven real estate company, announced its expansion further into the East End of Long Island by welcoming Keeshan Real Estate, an independent real estate company in Montauk run by father and daughter team, John and Nancy Keeshan. The latest addition to the Compass team marks a continuation of the company’s growth around the country.

The office, which will become Compass’ fifth office in the Hamptons is located at 37 Carl Fisher Plaza, right in the center of downtown Montauk. The addition of the Keeshan family to the Compass team brings the firm to 44 agents across its Montauk, East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton and Sag Harbor offices.

“We’re excited to offer a combination of the foremost boutique brokerage in Montauk with the innovative approach that Compass brings to home buyers and sellers in this growing market,” Senior Managing Director for Compass in the Hamptons, John Gicking said.

Keeshan Real Estate was founded in 1977, affording them the unique distinction of the longest-established brokerage in Montauk and a meaningful 40 plus years of navigating what is now one of the fastest growing markets in the Hamptons.

“Montauk is such a special town. With its famous beaches and protected landscape, the promise it will remain a quiet and relaxing destination for decades to come is increasingly attractive to buyers of all types, particularly millennials starting new families,” John Keeshan said. “Compass, with its strong pulse on this demographic and the neighboring Hamptons communities, is the perfect partner to help us meet the evolving needs of the buyer and seller.”

The company also welcomed Scott Strough and his team in Sag Harbor saw one of its top agents, Ed Petrie, close on the second most expensive listing in Hamptons history in 2016.

Compass has locations in New York City, San Francisco, Washington DC, Boston, Cambridge, Miami, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, the Hamptons and Aspen and has raised $210 million in investor capital. For more information and to view exclusive Compass properties, visit compass.com.

