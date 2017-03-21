Business Briefs: Elliman Awards, Golden Eagle Expands

by Gavin Menu

Douglas Elliman Awards Ceremony at Radio City Music Hall

On March 9, Douglas Elliman Real Estate President and CEO, Dottie Herman hosted Douglas Elliman agents and employees to honor successful Long Island and Hamptons brokerages at the company’s annual awards celebration, The Ellies, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

“I’m so proud of the terrific work that our very talented agents and teams on Long Island and in the Hamptons do, and I am so thrilled to celebrate their many accomplishments this year,” President and CEO of Douglas Elliman, Dottie Herman said. “It is due to their dedication and commitment that we consistently remain at the top of our very competitive industry.”

In the Hamptons, the top individual prize based on Gross Commission Income was given to Michaela Keszler from the Southampton office and the award for top team by Gross Commission Income went to The Enzo Morabito Team of the Bridgehampton office.

Also recognized by GCI in the Hamptons were Erica Grossman, Christopher Stewart, Carol Nobbs and Telly Karoussos. Other top teams by GCI in the Hamptons include the Kang Keogh Angello Team, the Avigdor/Peyton Team, the Thompson Team and the Matthew Breitenbach Team.

The Enzo Morabito Team was named the top performer by number of transactions for the Hamptons followed by the Kang Keogh Angello Team, the Thompson Team, the Avigdor/Peyton Team and Steven Rosmarin.

Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the fourth largest residential real estate company nationwide. For more information, please visit Elliman.com.

Nancy Rowan and Michael Weisman Form Golden Eagle Partnership

Nancy Rowan, owner of Golden Eagle Art Supply since 2002 and Michael Weisman, former owner of “Insideout,” both located in East Hampton, have formed a partnership. The pair will open a second Golden Eagle location this spring, at 144 North Main Street in East Hampton.

The duo is looking forward to stocking the new space with a comprehensive selection of artist materials for all media.

Art classes, workshops and special events for all ages and skill levels will be offered at the North Main Street location that Ms. Rowan was unable to provide at the current 79 Newtown Lane location.

For more information, visit goldeneagleart.com.

Shaunagh Byrne Joins BHS Southampton

Shaunagh Byrne has joined Brown Harris Stevens as an agent in the Southampton location.

Prior to joining Brown Harris Stevens, Ms. Byrne’s career began in Manhattan as a compliance officer for a venture capitalist, and she went on to hone her negotiating skills at an international law firm. Ms. Byrne will continue to specialize in waterfront real estate as well as commercial properties for Brown Harris Stevens from Quogue to Southampton Village, where she currently resides.

For more information, please visit bhshamptons.com.

King Kullen Raises $35,000 for Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank

Caption: King Kullen and its customers recently raised $35,000 for the Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank. On hand for the check presentation were (from l. to r.) King Kullen Co-President Brian C. Cullen, Long Island Cares Executive Director, Paule T. Pachter, King Kullen Senior VP and Chief Merchandising Officer, Joseph W. Brown, who also serves as a Long Island Cares Board Member and King Kullen Co-President, J. Donald Kennedy.

King Kullen recently came to the aid of Long Islanders in need by hosting a “Check Out Hunger,” campaign in their King Kullen and Wild by Nature stores and raised a total of $35,000. The money was donated to the Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank, which has been serving the hungry on Long Island since 1980.

“King Kullen has been a longtime supporter of the Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank. We are pleased to partner with our customers who contributed to ‘Check Out Hunger’ to assist Long Island Cares in its mission to provide emergency food where and when it is needed. Helping those in need in the communities we serve is a tradition that dates back to my grandfather, Michael J. Cullen, who founded King Kullen in 1930,” King Kullen Co-President, Brian C. Cullen said.

In 1997, King Kullen was the first supermarket chain to participate in the annual “Check Out Hunger,” campaign, a unique partnership between Long Island Cares and the shopping community in which customers can make a donation with a coupon when checking out at the supermarket register. This year’s campaign ran from October through December 31, 2016. One hundred percent of all donations went to Long Island Cares.

“King Kullen has a long history of making a difference in the fight against hunger and its customers have always been charitable in supporting our mission,” Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank Executive Director, Paule T. Pachter said. “Together, we continue to help improve the lives of our neighbors on Long Island. We are very grateful to King Kullen and its customers for their steadfast support.”

Headquartered in Bethpage, King Kullen is recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as America’s first supermarket. Founded in 1930 by Michael J. Cullen, King Kullen operates 32 supermarkets and five Wild by Nature stores across Long Island.

Lobster Inn Property for Sale with Douglas Elliman

Presented with multiple development options, the Lobster Inn property located at 1 Inlet Road in Southampton is now on the market for $11.5 million, listed with Douglas Elliman.

Represented by David Donohue and Joe Peraino, the waterfront property can be purchased for use as a restaurant. “A buyer can bring his own imagination and amend or re-address what is approved by the town,” listing agent, David Donohue of Douglas Elliman said.

There is a variance in place for townhouses with the abandonment of restaurant use, although site plans or individual lots are not yet approved. The building is approximately 3,000 sq. ft. and sits on a 10-acre lot.

For more information, please call (631) 283-4343 or contact david.donohue@elliman.com.

