Business Briefs: Daly and Frezzo to Elliman, Local Prints at Photo Arts

by Gavin Menu

Douglas Elliman Welcomes Michael Daly and Vincent Frezzo

Michael Daly, a veteran real estate agent on the South Fork, has returned to Douglas Elliman, where he began his real estate career in 1998. The associate broker built a career on his commitment to providing sound, straightforward and honest advice to his clients.

Mr. Daly’s community involvement includes the Peconic Land Trust Outreach Committee, North Haven Village Zoning Board of Appeals, Southampton Town Anti-Bias Task Force Co-Chair, Unitarian Universalist of the South Fork Membership Committee and the Sag Harbor American Music Festival Volunteer Coordinator. Formerly an associate broker at Sotheby’s, the North Haven resident can be reached at (631) 525-6000 and in the Sag Harbor Douglas Elliman office.

Vincent Frezzo has joined the Bridgehampton Douglas Elliman office as a member of the Brendan Skislock Team. Mr. Frezzo has a background in sales and marketing that has transitioned to real estate from a high profile career in luxury consumer products. His previous experience includes senior level brand management on both the advertising and client sides for corporate luminaries such as AT&T, JP Morgan Chase, Colgate Palmolive, L’Oreal Paris, Bristol-Myers Squibb/Clairol, Coty Prestige and Interview magazine. Mr. Frezzo has a board membership on the Advertising Management, TV and Print Committees of the Association of National Advertisers and membership in Forrester Research’s Interactive Marketing Council.

Mr. Frezzo has pursued a lifelong passion for real estate and applied his style to several homes and development projects. An advocate for children’s health, he volunteers his branding expertise to a number of charities. He resides in Bridgehampton with his partner and two dogs and can be reached at (917) 513-3948.

Hampton Photo Arts Will Sell Prints by Local Artists

Every two months, one artist will be chosen at random and given the opportunity to sell prints of their artwork at Hampton Photo Arts in Bridgehampton. Each artist that is selected will give two pieces, one for each month of the feature. Hampton Photo Arts will print each piece as they sell, at edition amounts determined by the artist. Each artist is responsible for the cost of printing each piece that sells and determining a markup for the prints to make a profit.

To enter the drawing, stop into Hampton Photo Arts in the Bridgehampton Commons and leave a business card in the bowl at the front counter. All entries that aren’t chosen remain eligible for following months. Each selected artist is contacted on the 15 of the month via email to bring artwork (digital files if available) to prepare for printing. Artists will need to specify the size and price of each piece and chosen artists will feature their work in store for two months, beginning on the 1st of the month following the month they are selected. If HPA does not hear back from the chosen artist by the 20 of the month, another artist will be selected.

Original artworks 11”x14” and smaller can be scanned in store for reproduction, but anything larger must be photographed and given as a digital file for reproduction. Giclee reproductions cannot exceed 18”x24” Artwork may only be produced in one size, on one paper type, determined by the artist and artwork will be sold as prints only. At the end of each month, the artist will be billed for the cost of printing for each piece sold, and upon payment, the artist will receive profit from sold prints.

For more information, please call (631) 537-7373 or visit Hampton Photo Arts at the Bridgehampton Commons on Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton.

Kmart Offers Rewards for Good Grades

Through January 31, students in elementary and middle school that have earned A’s and B’s will receive a free Emoji backpack clip if they bring their report card to Kmart in Bridgehampton.

Kmart is located in the Kimco shopping complex at 2044 Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton. For more information, call (631) 537-6449.

Dining Deals at the 1770 House

The 1770 House Restaurant & Inn is offering the best dining deals of the year by Executive Chef Michael Rozzi with specially priced tavern dishes and a prix fixe.

Every Thursday through March in the downstairs Tavern, enjoy $17.70 dishes including the signature burger and meatloaf plus Chef Rozzi’s new Tavern favorites, Korean BBQ Berkshire ribs, lamb and chick pea curry, chicken Parmigiana-style, as well as $9 house red or white wine by the glass and a $5 house beer selection.

From Sunday to Thursday (except holidays), a $35 three-course prix fixe of popular a la carte dishes as well as $9 wine and $5 beer selections will complement the nightly menus in the dining room and downstairs Tavern.

At the heart of Chef Rozzi’s menus is local food with New American cuisine that changes by season. Among winter appetizers are his signature and spicy Montauk fluke tartare, oxtail consommé with vegetable bouquet and profiteroles and salads of shaved Brussels sprouts and roasted cauliflower or beet, fennel and apple.

Some entrées include marinated Atlantic swordfish, roasted Scottish salmon, Rohan duck breast, dry rubbed Berkshire pork filet, roasted rack of lamb and slow braised beef short rib. Each dish is accompanied by “Rozzi-style” sides like Japanese sweet potato, Bok choy and “umami” beurre blanc alongside salmon, fregola sarda, dried fruits, roasted Brussels sprouts and red walnut pesto alongside the pork filet, Amber Waves wheatberries, roasted mushrooms and corn with chicken and winter truffle risotto and local kale with the short rib.

The dessert menu contains Chef Rozzi’s newest creations like the iron skillet apple crisp with golden raisins and maple-honey gelato and a chocolate brioche bread pudding with banana gelato, peanut butter sauce and candied peanuts plus the signature desserts, a warm date cake with toffee sauce and caramel swirl gelato and ricotta cheesecake with hazelnut crust, blueberry compote and Bourbon caramel.

Wine selections from The 1770 House 200-bottle Wine Spectator awarded list are available by the glass, half-bottle, full-bottle and magnum with guidance from Wine Director, Michael Cohen.

The 1770 House & Inn is located at 143 Main Street in East Hampton. For more information please call (631) 324-1770 or visit 1770house.com.

Share This!









Comments

comments