Business Briefs: Crowd Funding, Restaurants Open, Money Raised for Cinema

Saunders Raises Money to Fund Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center

The Sag Harbor Partnership is in contract to buy the Sag Harbor Cinema and form a new not-for-profit, thd Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center. Saunders brokers, Diane Saatchi and Elaine Stimmel have pledged a portion of their commissions to help purchase and rebuild the Sag Harbor Cinema.

The Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center will be committed to education, outreach and programming for all the people of the East End on a year-round basis. The Partnership has given itself a deadline of July 1 to raise $6 million – and is just over the halfway mark with less than a month to go.

Saunders is located at 26 Montauk Highway in East Hampton. For more information, contact, DS@Saunders.com, ES@Saunders.com, or visit sagharborpartnership.org.

Crowd Funding for Small Food Business

The Amagansett Food Institute will be holding the first in a series of food business meet up events this season. This event, a South Fork kitchens food business meet up, “Crowd Funding for Small Food Business,” will be held on June 22 at the Plain-T Headquarters in Southampton from 6 to 8 p.m.

All local food producers and those interested in learning more about crowd funding for food business are encouraged to attend. Cheryl Clements, founder and CEO of PieShell will be presenting on crowd funding for small food business and describing how PieShell works.

PieShell is “a rewards-based crowdfunding site for food and beverage entrepreneurs that is changing the way food companies are funded. The company has built a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, committed foodies and trendsetters,” Ms. Clements said of her company. For more information, please visit pieshell.com.

The event will be held at Plain-T, a boutique premium tea purveyor in Southampton. Alessandro and Tathiana Texeira, the co-founders of Plain-T, will be there to provide tastings of their teas.

Visit plain-t.com for more information. The event will provide a networking opportunity for food entrepreneurs as well as providing a chance to pitch a business model to PieShell. The event is free, but space is limited, so register in advance by e-mailing info@amagansettfoodinstitute.org to secure your spot.

The Amagansett Food Institute is a tax-exempt nonprofit organization that supports farmers and food producers on the East End.

Plain-T is located at 87 Powell Avenue in Southampton. For more information, please contact Marissa Silverberg at Marissa.silverberg@amagansettfoodinstitute.org.

Saturday Paint and Sip at the Montauk Yacht Club

The Montauk Yacht Club and the Salty Canvas will now host a “Paint and Sip” every Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. to paint and sip the night away in the center of Montauk.

The event costs $50 and includes step-by-step instruction, and one complimentary glass of wine. All participants must sign up in advance and tickets can be purchased by visiting saltycanvashamptons.com. An instructor will guide you through the evening’s themed painting. No experience is necessary and will all materials provided, just bring yourself!

The Montauk Yacht Club is located at 32 Star Island Road in Montauk. For more information, please call (631) 668-3100 or visit montaukyachtclub.com.

Arbor in Montauk Opens for Second Season

Arbor, which sprang onto the Montauk food scene last year, is now open for a second season.

The spot returns with a Mediterranean style menu and a new outside circular bar and dining room. The Garret, a New York City based cocktail brand with two locations run by Den Hospitality seeks to bring a lively bar scene to Arbor. The 40-seat patio dining area extends the indoor dining and has heaters for cool evenings.

Open Thursday through Sunday, the beverage menu features cocktails like the Refinery 63 with Singani 63, mezcal, passionfruit, fermented pineapple and lime juice and punch bowls like the Sunrise Special with smoked whiskey, pineapple, sage, dolin blanc, vermouth, lime and bitters and Montauk beer.

Managed by Gavin Moseley, Adam Fulton and Grant Wheeler, Den Hospitality is an expanding hospitality group based in New York City. Fulton acts as creative partner, brand builder and marketer. Moseley is a Cornell Hospitality School Alumni and runs the operations side of Den Hospitality. Wheeler is the beverage partner, working on the properties to maintain product, process and professionalism.

Arbor is located at 240 Fort Pond Road in Montauk. For more information, please visit arbormontauk.com.

Corey Sherman Joins Town & Country Real Estate

Corey Sherman has joined the team of Town and Country Hamptons as a licensed real estate salesperson. Born in Forest Hills, he spent much of his youth summering on the East End enjoying the bays and beaches.

A Manhattan resident for over 25 years with a BBA from Baruch College, Sherman was a marketing and technology executive at numerous Fortune 500 companies including Accenture, IBM, Altria, Canon and the US Tennis Association. He came back to the Hamptons in 1999, and made East Quogue a permanent residence.

Enjoying the sea, farm fresh food, vineyards, tennis, nature, cycling and restoring vintage cars, he renewed his 1988 real estate salesperson license to share his passion and knowledge with others whom seek the happiness that Hampton’s real estate has to offer.

For more information, please contact CSherman@TownAndCountryHamptons.com.

Pandemonium Boutique Opening in Southampton

Pandemonium Boutique in Babylon has announced the opening of a second location in Southampton with a ribbon cutting and cocktail reception on June 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Jacqueline DiDonato, the President of the Babylon Village Chamber of Commerce owns the first store in Babylon. DiDonato and her business partner, Jennifer Condos are lifelong friends that opened the Babylon location over a decade ago.

“One of many characteristics that sets us apart from other boutiques in the area is our beautiful collection of artisan and designer jewelry. We have traveled and connected with designers from all over the US and mostly right here on Long Island,” DiDonato said. “We love giving others the opportunity to feature the work in our boutique. We are a beautiful boutique designed to resemble a dream closet. Pandemonium Boutique carries the latest in women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories.”

Pandemonium Boutique is located at 9 Windmill Lane in Southampton. For more information, please call (631) 204-5155 or visit facebook.com/pandemoniumboutiquesouthampton.

Century 21 to Discuss Recent Local Zillow Acquisition

Century 21 Agawam Town & Village is will hold its monthly Career Breakfast on June 22 at 8 a.m. at its Southampton Village office. There will be a presentation on the recent acquisition of StreetEasy, a division of Zillow, the leading Internet real estate search engine of Hamptons Real Estate Online (HREO), the local leader in web searches for Hampton’s real estate.

A discussion to review the impact on local agents, and how this will affect the dynamics and interactions between various local real estate players on both sides of the canal will follow.

The Century 21 Career Breakfast series is open to those interested in exploring a career in real estate, experienced brokers seeking new opportunities and agents looking to re-enter the business, with topics varying each month. This talk will offer insights on its experience with similar Zillow acquisitions in other US markets and its interaction with its innovation and technology subsidiary, ZapLabs.

Century 21 Agawam Town & Village is located at 55 Hill Street in Southampton. Coffee, juice and bagels will be served. There is no fee, but limited space, so please RSVP to maida@townvillagerealty.com, Vicki@townvillagerealty.com, or call (631) 377-3929.

Copious Row Beach Offers Rosé and LJ Cross Jewelry Event

David Chines of Copious Row Beach, a Southampton lifestyle store and Lisa Jackson of LJ Cross will host a Rosé and shopping event on June 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests may browse the exclusive line of LJ Cross jewelry and sip on rosé.

LJ Cross founder and creative director has worked as an interior designer for clients like Vera Wang, Tory Burch, Renee Zellweger and Michael J. Fox and features a line of white gold, rose gold, silver and platinum jewelry.

The second location for the brand, Copious Row’s flagship store located in Greenwich, CT. Copious Row Beach offers a designer selection of well-curated items. Founded by David Chines, a long time Hamptons summer resident, products in the categories of women’s ready-to-wear, resort-wear and accessories like handbags, sunglasses, scarves, small leather goods, fine jewelry and more are stocked.

Copious Row Beach is located at 28 Jobs Lane in Southampton and LJ Cross is located at 994 Madison Avenue in New York, NY. For more information, please visit copiousrow.com or ljcrossny.com.

