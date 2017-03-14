Business Briefs: Campolo Awarded, Tourism Going Strong in Montauk

by Gavin Menu

Campolo, Middleton & McCormick and Joe Campolo Awarded

The Long Island business community awarded Campolo, Middleton & McCormick and Managing Partner, Joe Campolo with the top titles of 2017 Best Law Firm and Best Lawyer on Long Island. The annual Best of Long Island contest, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, was competitive this year with nearly 800,000 votes cast.

CMM prevailed over a field that included many larger and long-established firms to take top honors in the Best Law Firm category. Under Mr. Campolo’s leadership, the firm has grown from two lawyers to a team of over 30 lawyers servicing clients in a wide range of practice areas.

“Being voted the Best Law Firm on Long Island sends a strong message to the Long Island community of how united and loyal we are as a firm, and that means more to me than you could ever imagine,” Mr. Campolo said.

Campolo, Middleton & McCormick has offices in Ronkonkoma and Bridgehampton. For more information, please visit cmmllp.com.

Chamber: Despite Code Enforcement, Montauk Remains a Destination

The Montauk Chamber of Commerce said in a press release issued last week that Montauk’s tourism and related businesses are doing well, despite stricter code enforcement in the hamlet in the past two years.

Findings from a member poll to help assess the effects of code enforcement on visitor business in 2016 versus 2015 shows 70 percent experienced up to 10 percent growth, according to the executive director, Laraine Creegan.

“Montauk businesses embraced stricter code enforcement after the disruptions in summer 2015 and we wanted to gauge its short and long-term effect on the tourism economy, our number one industry,” Ms. Creegan said. “We’re pleased that the local economy thrived despite some negative publicity and a decrease in millennial age visitors from one year to another.”

Ms. Creegan said the Chamber increased marketing to attract families, nature lovers and mature adults to offset a potential decline in young visitors. A poll was conducted in January 2017 and drew 119 participants. Seventeen businesses reported a 10 percent or greater increase in sales, 22 a three to 10 percent increase and 44 broke even with the prior year. Ten reported a decrease of three to 10 percent and 26 a decrease of more than 10 percent.

“The business community understands that tourism can only be sustainable if it is carefully managed so that potential negative effects on the Montauk community at large and the environment are not permitted to outweigh the financial benefits,” co-owner of 668 The Gig Shack, Arden Gardell said. “We at the Chamber call it ‘responsible tourism’ and we’re encouraged that it’s working.”

“The summer of 2016 was serene, young bar-hoppers were subdued and our hospitality businesses adjusted to the desires of visiting families and adults, as well as the community,” owner of Montauk Clothing Company, Bill Mavro said.

The Montauk Chamber of Commerce is located at 742 Montauk Highway in Montauk. For more information please call (631) 668-2428 or visit montaukchamber.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Specials at Rowdy Hall

Rowdy Hall is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with special Irish fare and drink specials all day on March 17. Anthony from WEHM Radio will be at the restaurant broadcasting live from 4 to 6 p.m. The food specials will return on March 26 to honor the Montauk St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Drink specials include Magner’s Original Cider, Irish Mimosas, St. Patty’s Rowdy Tap. The lunch and dinner prix fixe costs $25 for two courses, with a choice of appetizer and entrée, or entrée and dessert.

Some choices include Pride of Erin Soup, a potato cabbage soup with chicken broth, milk, onions, grated Parmesan cheese, Corned Beef and Cabbage, Guinness Stew, Bangers and Mash, and Guinness and Chocolate Cheesecake. A la carte specials offered during lunch and dinner on March 26 include Pride of Erin Soup, Corned Beef and Cabbage and Guinness and Chocolate Cheesecake.

Rowdy Hall is located at 10 Main St. in the Parrish Mews, East Hampton. Open seven days a week serving lunch from 12 to 3:30 p.m., mid day menu from 3 to 5 p.m., dinner Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. For more information call Rowdy Hall at (631) 324-8555.

Suffolk Academy of Law to Host Bridge the Gap Education

Attorneys newly admitted to practice in New York State must complete a minimum of 16 mandatory legal education credits in each of the first two years of practice. The Suffolk Academy of Law will host a Bridge–the-Gap program that comprises a full year’s worth of credits for the newly admitted. The program is divided among the needed areas of professional practice, skills and ethics on March 24 and March 25 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This year’s program features Stephen L. Ukeiley, discussing landlord and tenant issues and luncheon speaker, Mark Cohen, Supervising Judge Criminal Court. This program provides 16 Hours MCLE credit. Day one includes 1.5 hours of ethics and 6.5 hours of professional practice, and day two provides 1.5 hours of ethics and 6.5 of skills.

Participation in the full program is encouraged as ethics credits are offered on both days. A continental breakfast and lunch buffet will be provided on both days, included in the tuition fee.

If you cannot attend both days, the first day will be webcast. To register for the webcast version of this program, please go to scba.inreachce.com.

The Suffolk County Bar Association, a professional association comprised of 2,800 lawyers and judges, was founded in 1908 to serve the needs of the local legal community and the public. The Suffolk Academy of Law is a New York State accredited provider of mandatory continuing legal education. The Suffolk Bar Center is located at 560 Wheeler Road in Hauppauge. For more information, please call (631) 234-5511, or visit scba.org.

Hamptons Visitor Counsel Meet & Greet a Success

The Hamptons Visitor Counsel hosted a meet and greet event on February 23 at the Southampton Inn, and unveiled 2017 initiatives. Board members Donna Lanzetta, Dede Gotthelf, Sheila Minkel Barrila, Tom Edmunds, Jessica Insalaco and Victoria Gorman hosted the affair, with guests included business owners, community members and town leaders.

Centro of East Quogue, Schmidt’s Market, Union Cantena of Southampton and Manna Restaurant in Water Mill donated small bites with a wine tasting by Ron Daleo. The East Quogue Liquor shop offered spirits and featured cocktail of winter rum punch with island fruits. Stop & Shop contributed mixers and beverages. Entertainment was provided by local band, Ludmilla Brazil Bassa.

This event was made possible by Ms. Gotthelf who provided the Southampton Inn venue along with her staff. For more information and to find out about listing business products, services and events, please visit hamptonsvc.com.

