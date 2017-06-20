Business: Barba Bianca Opens, Whole Pig at Baron’s, Healthy Hemp

by Gavin Menu

Barba Bianca Opens in Greenport

Barba Bianca opened on the North Fork on June 15 in the historic harbor town of Greenport. The new coastal Italian restaurant from chef Frank DeCarlo welcomes guests to join them for sunset apertivi on the dock Thursday to Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. through October 1.

Cicchetti will be generous and complimentary, as it is in Italy, and may include olives, crisp polenta cakes with crab, and other savory bites to pair with Rabarbaro Negroni, made with rutabaga-based zucca liqueur, dry vermouth and Camapri.

Barba Bianca is located at 102 Main Street in Greenport. Dinner service is available Thursday to Tuesday from 6 p.m. to midnight, with a seasonal menu of local ingredients all sourced from within a five-mile radius of the restaurant. For more information or reservations, please call (631) 333-2600 or visit barbabiancany.com.

Copious Row Beach Offers Rosé and LJ Cross Jewelry Event

David Chines of Copious Row Beach, a Southampton lifestyle store and Lisa Jackson of LJ Cross will host a Rosé and shopping event on June 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests may browse the exclusive line of LJ Cross jewelry and sip on rosé.

LJ Cross founder and creative director has worked as an interior designer for clients like Vera Wang, Tory Burch, Renee Zellweger and Michael J. Fox and features a line of white gold, rose gold, silver and platinum jewelry.

The second location for the brand, Copious Row’s flagship store located in Greenwich, Connecticut. Copious Row Beach offers a designer selection of well-curated items.

Founded by Chines, a long time summer resident of the South Fork, products in the categories of women’s ready-to- wear, resort-wear and accessories like handbags, sunglasses, scarves, small leather goods, fine jewelry and more are in stock.

Copious Row Beach is located at 28 Jobs Lane in Southampton and LJ Cross is located at 994 Madison Avenue in New York, New York. For more information, please visit copiousrow.com or ljcrossny.com.

Baron’s Cove Whole Pig Roast Returns

Baron’s Cove, 31 West Water Street in Sag Harbor, will host a whole pig roast on June 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. with BBQ master and Executive Chef, Matty Boudreau.

The smoked pig will be paired with house made sauces and all the fixings, smoked local blackfish and peppered and smoked turkey breast. Dave Kellen will provide live music from 2 to 5 p.m., with specialty cocktails and beer available.

Munity Rose, Montauk Brewery and Campari sponsor this event. Guests of last summer’s BBQs included Le Bernadin Chef Eric Ripert, Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell, fashion designer Nicole Miller and writer Jay McInerney.

For more information, please visit baronscove.com.

Music for Montauk July 4 Fireworks by 104.7 WELI Radio

Music for this year’s “Stars over Montauk” 4th of July Grucci Fireworks will be provided by WELJ (104.7 FM), a Montauk station. They will coordinate patriotic music when the fireworks begin and listeners may hear them on digital devices and radios.

“It wouldn’t be a traditional Independence Day celebration in our town – or the East End – without the Montauk Fireworks and we’re delighted 104.7 WELJ Radio wants to enhance them and fund-raise for us,” executive director of the chamber, Laraine Creegan said. “The show costs more than $22,000. Donations can be made to the Montauk Chamber of Commerce.”

People can view fireworks from Umbrella Beach at 9 p.m., at points throughout the hamlet or from the water aboard the Viking Starship, a fundraising dinner cruise sponsored by Montauk Chamber of Commerce and the Viking Fleet.

“We could not be more excited to partner with the Montauk Chamber of Commerce and bring the soundtrack music to this year’s firework celebration to Montauk and all of the East End! Engaging in the community with initiatives like this is what we focus on here at 104.7 WELJ,” sales and promotions manager for 104.7 WELJ, Andrew Adams said.

The dinner cruise goes around Montauk Point and for $100 per person offers an all-inclusive, all-American buffet dinner, with beer, wine and live music by the 3B’s, a Montauk band. For this event, open only to those 21 years old and over, cocktail hour and check-in at Sammy’s Restaurant is at 6 p.m. and guests board the Starship at the Viking Dock at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available on the Montauk Chamber website via PayPal or at the chamber office only, with proceeds applied to a future fireworks events.

For 20 years, the Chamber has sponsored the Montauk Fireworks along with business and individual sponsors. WELJ serves the East End of Long Island and plays the East End’s “easy favorites.” Owned by BOLD Broadcasting, LLC it broadcasts at 104.7 FM from a tower in Montauk.

The Montauk Chamber of Commerce is located at 742 Montauk Highway in Montauk. For more information, please call (631) 668-2428 or visit montaukchamber.com.

Montauk’s Free Outdoor Concerts Return

Another summer of free outdoor concerts on the Montauk Village Green and at Gosman’s Dockside Stage will be co-sponsored by the Montauk Chamber of Commerce and Gosman’s and run June 26 through August 27.

The concerts are Monday nights on the Green in June and July from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and in August from 6 to 8 p.m. On Sunday nights, the concerts are held at Gosman’s Stage, starting July 9 at 8 p.m.

“Special events such as the free summer concert series drive visitation and the economy and add vitality to the Montauk community,” executive director of the Montauk Chamber, Laraine Creegan said.

Monday night concerts include Sarah and the Playful Souls on June 26, the Realm on July 3, open mic night with Ray Red at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, Black & Sparrow on July 10, the Ray Red Band on July 17, Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks on July 24, open mic night with Ray Red on Wednesday, July 26 at 6 p.m. and the 3B’s on July 31.

In August, enjoy Green Eyed Lady on August 7, Mike R. and the Dogwatchers on August 14, Nina Et cetera on August 21 and Joe Delia and the Thieves on August 28.

On Sundays at the Gosman’s Dockside stage, see the Nancy Atlas Project on July 9, Lynn Blue Band on July 16, Rhonda Denet on July 23, Mama Lee Rose on August 13, the Zanti Misfits on August 20 and the HooDoo Loungers on August 27.

Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs, blankets, coolers and picnics to these family-friendly performances. The downtown and Harbor area restaurants are ready for early dinner or call-ahead take-out to enjoy on the lawn, as local businesses co-sponsor the concerts with Montauk Chamber.

The Montauk Chamber of Commerce is located at 742 Montauk Highway in Montauk. For more information, please call (631) 668-2428 or visit montaukchamber.com.

Healthy Hemp Hour at Yoga Shanti

Yoga Shanti the yoga studio founded by Colleen Saidman and co-owned with yogi Rodney Yee, will host a “Hemp Hour” open to the public on June 24, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

There will be a mindful meditation and “tasting” of CBD hemp oil, the all natural, plant based supplement that is making headlines and cited with beneficial anti-inflammatory and healing properties. Medical research has shown positive results for CBD hemp oil in the treatment of diseases such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, Lyme’s, Autism and neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

The science behind why phytocannabinoid diol rich hemp oil is proving to be so effective is based on the human endocannabinoid system. Part of our immune system, when activated by taking cannabinoids, it better resists, fights and assists in repairing the body and mind. The tasting will be followed with a presentation on hemp oil, its health and healing benefits, legal use in the US and the growing business opportunities within the exploding cannabis industry.

Yoga Shanti is located at 32 Bridge Street in Sag Harbor. For more information, or to reserve your place please contact Carol Ientile at (212) 477-4755 or (917) 533-6976 or cientile@civisions.com .

Windswept By the Sea Salon Moving to New Location in Sag Harbor

Windswept By the Sea Salon, previously located in Water Mill and Sag Harbor is moving to 51 Division Street in Sag Harbor. The salon began seeing clients at its new location on June 20 and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoying a dedicated, year-round clientele from the East End and New York, Windswept By the Sea is owned and operated by master colorist, Elizabeth Cassone. Classically trained at Sassoon and Jingles Salons in London, Cassone is regarded for her personalized creative, and corrective hair techniques. Sculpting, hue, painting, light and texture are key elements of her artistic approach to hair care.

“We are very happy to welcome two new stylists to our warm and inviting salon, Kelly Sforza, who has 25 years of experience in all aspects of hair styling, and Rene Cerrito, formerly of Salon Xavier in Sag Harbor,” Cassone said. “We will continue to offer our transforming Swept Away total hair color and care experience with classic and trendy looks, using the finest hair products available, at our beach-oriented retreat that reflects the freshness of the sea and the comforts of home.”

Windswept By the Sea will also feature a boutique with 100 percent organic hair serums, oils and hair perfumes, vegan, organic lip balms, 100 percent soy wax candles and other hostess gifts like jewelry, summer scarves and Turkish beach towels.

“Elizabeth has been cutting and coloring my hair for 15 years, beginning when I was living in Manhattan and continued when I moved to the Hamptons. Now I am coming to Sag Harbor from West Palm Beach for Elizabeth’s touch! She is the best. Tell her what you want, and she gives it back to you in spades,” longtime client and friend, Connie Collins said.

Appointments can be booked by calling (631) 899-4154.

