Bronster Earns Approval for Ninevah Beach House

by Christine Sampson

Manhattan attorney Bruce Bronster won’t need to use the special permit he was granted last August by the Sag Harbor Village Board of Trustees to build a house at 48 Lincoln Street in Ninevah Beach larger than the size the village code allows.

Instead, the part-time Sag Harbor resident last week announced plans to scale back the size of his proposed house from 5,260 square feet to 3,740 square feet. The house will now comply with the village size limit and alleviate concerns of neighbors who had originally objected.

“Our issue was we didn’t want to break scale and a sense of character to the neighborhood,” Renee Simon, a resident of Hillside Drive East, said during a public hearing held during last week’s meeting of the Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review. “It was really important that any house there be below 4,000 square feet. I commend them for reducing the size.”

Last year, the village amended its zoning code to limit house sizes to a percentage of their lot size. Although Mr. Bronster’s initial plans complied with the gross floor area limit, the village capped the size of houses at 4,000 square feet. The law allowed homeowners to petition for a special permit to exceed the limit. Mr. Bronster did so and received a permit last August over the objections of neighbors.

In an email Tuesday, Mr. Bronster’s architect, Peter Cook of Bridgehampton, said in order to accomplish the new design, “There were rooms eliminated from the original plan, as well as a general scaling back of room sizes throughout the house. Additionally, the site planning was scaled back to a smaller percentage of the one-acre lot.”

He described the house as “transitional” in style. “Though it draws its forms from the Hamptons gabled roof vernacular, it is deliberately stripped of detail to enhance the graphic nature of its forms,” Mr. Cook said.

The responses from the ARB were mixed during the January 26 meeting. Board member Dean Gomolka was adamant there should be a more detailed landscaping plan submitted along with the building plans.

“It would be nice if we could see the grass line” in the back, he said, “and how you would screen for the neighbors on the east side and west side. It would be nice to know how far you’re going with the landscaping.”

Mr. Cook responded during the meeting to say that “they want to lighten the forest – it’s really a matter of selecting some trees to take down to bring some daylight in there – but there’s no intention to go in and re-contour back there.”

“The verticality of the design is interesting. It looks maybe taller than it will appear,” ARB chairman Anthony Brandt said.

Mr. Cook said the renderings he displayed perhaps looked austere and dramatic, but assured the ARB the house conformed to building codes.

Like Mr. Gomolka, John Brannen, a resident of Wilson Place, took issue with the lack of landscaping specifics during the public hearing.

“We have a property behind us that’s been totally clear-cut, and I’m concerned this is the condition we’ll be running into with this property,” he said.

Mr. Brannen also took issue with one more aspect of Mr. Bronster’s project: Its application was submitted to the ARB under the name “Marie Romain.” Mr. Bronster’s name appeared on previous iterations of applications for 48 Lincoln Street, including his appearance before the village board seeking the initial GFA exemption. Ms. Romain is deceased, and Mr. Brannen asked to see documentation from her estate showing Ms. Romain’s heirs have given Mr. Bronster, who is still in contract to buy the property, permission to proceed with the demolition of the current house and construction of the new one.

“As far as I’m concerned, legally we have the ability to move forward,” Brian DeSesa, Mr. Bronster’s attorney, replied. On Wednesday, Mr. DeSesa said he provided that authorization to the village’s attorney directly.

Mr. Bronster has ties to another house on the same block, 10 Lincoln Street, under the limited liability company 10 Lincoln Holdings LLC, according to New York State Department of State filings. He is also involved with several other Sag Harbor real estate ventures, including properties at 20 Meredith Avenue in Azurest, under the name 20 Meredith Holdings LLC, and 81 Harbor Avenue in Sag Harbor Hills, under the name 81 Harbor Holdings LLC.

Mr. Bronster himself asked the ARB to approve his application, saying “there is a certain degree of hardship here.”

“Considering the excessive costs for submissions, for attorneys to appear, for me to run out from the city every time, I submit that enough is enough,” he said. “… There was a very high degree of concern over the size of the property, and I went to the expense of designing an entirely smaller house.”

The board ultimately closed the public hearing and tabled approval of Mr. Bronster’s application until the next ARB meeting, on February 9.

