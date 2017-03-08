Bridgehampton School Superintendent Dr. Lois Favre To Retire

by Christine Sampson

By Christine Sampson

The Bridgehampton School District’s top administrator on Tuesday confirmed she has notified the school board that she will retire in January of 2018, and said two administrators – a separate superintendent and principal – will likely succeed her.

Dr. Lois Favre, who is in her seventh school year as Bridgehampton’s superintendent and her fourth serving in both roles, said in an email to The Express she notified the Bridgehampton school board of her decision one year in advance, as her contract requires, during an executive session following the board’s regular meeting on January 18.

“The board has not voted to accept my retirement officially, but will do so once we approve the transition plan,” she said in an email.

Dr. Favre said the district is “working to assure that we build a team attentive to the school and its stakeholders without increasing costs to the community.”

“We considered all that is coming down from the state and the new building plan, and determined it might be best to separate superintendent and principal once again,” she said. “In the coming months the current board and administrative team that has been working together in the best interest of Bridgehampton will develop a transition plan that will assure continued focus on board goals, ongoing support for our staff as they continue to provide outstanding instruction for our students.”

Dr. Favre sent a letter to the school’s faculty and staff earlier this winter to personally inform them of her decision. The district declined to immediately release the letter publicly.

In December of 2016, Dr. Favre received a two-year extension of the New York State Education Department waiver that allows her to serve as both principal and superintendent.

She succeeded Dr. Dianne Youngblood, who retired after seven years at the helm in Bridgehampton. The two administrators worked together for one month as part of a transition plan in July 2010 before Dr. Favre formally took over as superintendent.

In her email to The Express, she said she reached her decision based on her desire to spend more time with her family, who she says “have been extremely accepting of my 10-to-14 hour days and passion for my work.” She has spent more than 30 years in public education.

“With our supportive board, dedicated administrators and passionate staff I believe that Bridgehampton will continue to shine,” she said. “I will remain a ‘bee’ at heart forever and I will continue to work hard through the next year, with our team, to assure that Bridgehampton does not miss a beat!”

Share This!









Comments

comments