Bridgehampton School to Host Budget Forum Wednesday

By Christine Sampson

The Bridgehampton School District will hold a community forum on its 2017-18 school budget on Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

Superintendent Dr. Lois Favre said the forum will follow a similar format to those other presentations, which often began with a presentation by administrators.

Because the district does not anticipate an attempt to override the state-imposed cap on tax levy increases, as it did for the current year’s budget, Dr. Favre said in an email to The Express the format of Wednesday’s forum will be “question-and-answer predominantly.”

In January, the Bridgehampton School administration presented an early look at its school budget that projected a $14.22 million spending plan. That figure represented a “roll-over” approach to its budget, including a 3.2-percent year-over-year budget increase, or $441,363. It would preserve current programs, staff and services while even allowing for the addition of extra expenses without having to pierce the tax cap limitation. The district’s budget advisory committee was scheduled to have met one more time, in February, to continue fine-tuning the budget proposal.

