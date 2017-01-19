Bridgehampton School Doesn’t Expect to Pierce State Tax Cap

by The Sag Harbor Express

By Christine Sampson

The Bridgehampton School District’s 2017-18 budget forecast is a sunny one so far, with school officials delivering what they called “good news” during Wednesday’s school board meeting: The district does not anticipate having to pierce the state-imposed tax levy cap next year, like it did this year.

Robert Hauser, the district’s assistant superintendent for finance and facilities, said the district’s initial projected budget is $14,219,802, which reflects a year-over-year spending increase of 3.2 percent, or $441,363.

“Proposed as needed, this is pretty much the wish-list budget,” Mr. Hauser said. “For the most part, except for one year, from the budget we presented in January, we have come in significantly less” when the final budget is presented to voters.

The tax levy increase is capped at 1.26 percent, but when the growth of Southampton Town tax assessments are taken into consideration, the district will have the ability to raise the tax levy by about 5.5 percent. Mr. Hauser said more details will be forthcoming in future budget presentations, which will include state aid figures. School officials are expected to continue the conversation at the next regular school board meeting, planned for February 15.

Share This!









Comments

comments