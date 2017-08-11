Bridgehampton Day Celebration Rescheduled to Sunday

by Christine Sampson

A day of celebration of hometown pride in Bridgehampton has been rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday due to rain in the weather forecast. “Bridgehampton Day,” the brainchild of longtime resident Willie Jenkins, will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center on Sunday.

“With the community being so close, the pride and the talent that’s there, the way you grew up in Bridgehampton is different from any other Hampton and area I’ve been in,” Mr. Jenkins, who now lives in Riverhead but still loves his hometown, said by phone on Friday. “It’s getting gentrified and everyone has to move out because of housing costs. I just wanted everyone to get back together and celebrate the pride. Everyone still has it – it’s just tough to live here.”

The festivities will include basketball and kickball games, tug-of-war, relay races and potato sack races, and a barbeque. Raffles, as well as the sale of hats and t-shirts, will benefit the Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center. The organization HealthFirst will be present to teach about wellness.

“Everyone’s going to get back together. It’s a beautiful thing,” Mr. Jenkins said.

