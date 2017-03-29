Bridgehampton CAC Frowns on T.J. Maxx Expansion

by sjkotz

During a wide-ranging discussion that touched on a variety of concerns over development, the Bridgehampton Citizens Advisory Committee on Monday urged its members to write letters opposing the expansion of the T.J. Maxx store at the Bridgehampton Commons shopping center.

T.J. Maxx, a discount retailer, wants to enlarge its existing building to the north by 17,000 square feet and open up a sister store, Marshall’s, in that space.

CAC member Julie Burmeister said Kimco Realty, which owns the shopping center, already faces a deficit of 208 parking spaces. It plans, she said, provide the 85 spaces it needs for the new store, by leasing land from Marders to the north of the shopping center. The parking spaces would require removing parts of a berm along the landscaping company’s southern boundary and shoehorning many of the spaces along the access road that runs between the two sites.

“We have to get people to write to the planning board to reject what I call this hanky panky with parking,” Ms. Burmeister told committee members.

The planning board is expected to rule on the proposal next month.

Committee members not only rejected the idea of providing parking spaces along the access road, but suggested they would be too out of the way to benefit patrons of the store.

The shopping center came to have a shortfall of parking spaces when it expanded in the early 1990s and moved the King Kullen grocery store, which used to occupy the space that is now T.J. Maxx, to a new site to the west. CAC members said when the developers added landscaping to soften the view of the parking lot from the road, they lost a number of parking spaces.

The CAC, which weighed in on the Bridgehampton School District budget, the Sagaponack Farm Distillery, and the Campbell Stables horse farm, among other discussion topics, also yielded the floor to newcomer Robert Rosenthal, who complained about the town agreeing, nearly a year ago, to settle a lawsuit with one of his neighbors, Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, who had obtained permission to build a large house, barn and other improvements, including a baseball field, on property that was supposed to be an agricultural reserve on Halsey Lane.

Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, who attended Monday’s meeting and had signed the settlement, declined to discuss the specifics of the case, only to say the deed restrictions on the property were poorly written and left the town with no other choice but to settle.

