Bluman Shines Under Grey Skies at The Hampton Classic

By Gavin Menu

Daniel Bluman entered the Hampton Classic Grand Prix on Sunday hoping some of that McLain Ward magic had rubbed off. Ward, the reigning FEI World Cup champion, an Olympic gold medalist and a six-time winner of the Grand Prix held in Bridgehampton each year, hosted Bluman, a 27 year-old Columbian-born rider, at his Castle Hill Farm in Brewster, New York for three weeks leading up to the Hampton Classic

“I’ve been living in his cottage, on his farm,” Bluman, who rides for Israel, said Sunday after he rode clean in a jump-off against Ward and Brianne Goutal to win the $300,000 Hampton Classic Grand Prix presented by Sovaro. “That bed where he used to sleep every time he won definitely gave me some super powers this week. Not only that but also some of his knowledge that he’s been very kind to share with me.”

Bluman, Ward and Goutal, who finished as reserve champion at the Classic Grand Prix for the third time, were the only three riders from a field of 31 to finish with clean opening rounds on the challenging course laid out by course designer Alan Wade of Ireland. Goutal rode first in the jump-off and knocked down a single rail to finish with four faults.

Ward rode second and knew he had to ride clean and fast with Bluman, the hottest rider of the week, to follow. Ward was clean and blistering fast until the final two jumps, where he knocked down a pair of rails to fall out of contention.

Bluman and his nine year-old Zangersheide gelding Ladriano Z, rode last and needed either a clean round or one that was faster than Goutal’s time of 46.18 seconds. They achieved both, finishing clean in 46.09 seconds to win their first Hampton Classic Grand Prix.

“I feel very happy to have been able to win this Grand Prix,” Bluman said afterwards. “It’s one of the most important ones in North America and I admire the riders who have won before.

“When I walked the course I honestly thought there were going to be a few more clean rounds,” he added about the opening round. “I think it was nicely built, careful enough, big enough, as Alan’s courses have been all week. I don’t think there was any place where the horses really had to struggle. It played out the perfect way, only three in the jump-off, which is beautiful because you get to go in knowing you already have a nice piece of the pie.”

For Goutal, it was the end of an emotional week in which she retired her long-time mount, Onira, whom Goutal rode through one of the most successful junior careers in American history.

Ireland’s Richie Moloney won the Longines Rider Challenge, as the Classic’s leading open jumper rider, for the fourth time in five yeas. His countryman, Shane Sweetnam, won the award in 2015, meaning it has been awarded only to Irish riders since its inception.

Ward, whose success at the Classic is unmatched, rode his familiar mount, HH Callas, but knew going into the jump-off that Bluman was the rider to beat.

“With Daniel coming behind me in the jump-off and with the week that he has had, I knew I had to put enough pressure on him,” Ward said. “If I could have done it again, I would probably put another stride to the second-to-last jump, it was a little bit at the end of the mare’s stride and that is not the best way to be for her. It’s disappointing but that’s sport and I am not a guy who is going to leave it on the table. I needed to put his back against the wall and it blew up a little bit on me today, but a lot of days it works out as well. He is a great rider, a great competitor, he’s working very hard producing this horse. Actually, I tried to buy the horse last year and he didn’t let me, so on a lot of fronts I am proud for Daniel and we’ll go home as we always do and figure how we can try to do it a little better and come back and fight again next week.”

Bluman thanked Ward for the part he played in his success on Sunday.

“That cottage gives you something special,” he said of his stay at Ward’s farm. “McLain calls me every other night and we have a beer. A beer, one beer. He lets me have one beer with him. And I really am a slow drinker. I really take my time until he tells me good night. I’ve been able to get great pointers from McLain. He is one of the best riders in the world, a winner by nature and he really knows everything inside and out. Hopefully he continues to invite me to have a beer.”

And with that, the 42nd Annual Hampton Classic came to a close.

