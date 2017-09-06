Blue-Green Algae Blooms in Sagaponack Pond

by Gavin Menu

A potentially toxic algae bloom was turned up in Sagaponack Pond, according to the Suffolk County Department of Health.

Sampling performed by Stony Brook University confirmed the presence of new cyanbacteria blooms, commonly referred to as “blue-green algae” in Sagg Pond late last week. Health officials advise residents not to swim or wade in the water and to keep children and pets away from the area.

The algae is naturally present in lakes and streams in low numbers, according to health department officials, but in abundance can form blooms in shades of green, blue-green, yellow, brown or red, producing a floating scum on the surface of water, or causing it to take on a paint-like appearance.

Contact with scummy or discolored water should be avoided, but if residents do come into contact with the water they are advised to rinse it off with clean water immediately, and to contact health care professionals if they experience nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea; skin, eye or throat irritation, or allergic reactions.

In Suffolk County, harmful algae blooms have been discovered in Agawam Lake in Southampton, Mill Pond in Water Mill, and in Georgica Pond in Wainscott.

To report suspected blue-green algae blooms, contact the Suffolk County Department of Health Services’ Office of Ecology at (631) 852-5760.

