Block Paddle Continues to Bridge Gaps

by Gavin Menu

By Gavin Menu

Elijah White is a 15-year-old rising sophomore at Bridgehampton High School. He is a starter on the varsity basketball team, plays drums in the band and participates in a variety of extracurricular activities. But none of those pursuits could have prepared him for Sunday’s 12th annual Block Challenge, an 18-mile paddle journey from Montauk to Block Island.

“At first it was pretty scary being out in the middle of the ocean,” White said later, admitting that he was wiped out from the long paddle. “But once we got out there, I started to feel good about it, started to feel energized. You see your goal in sight and you just keep pushing toward the goal. It was tougher than I thought, but I enjoyed it very much.”

Prior to this year, the annual event, which is run by the non-profit group Paddlers for Humanity, had raised roughly $1.4 million for programs focusing on bettering the lives of local children. This year’s event was the biggest ever in terms of participation with 72 paddlers, who combined to raise about $175,000 and counting, according to Fred Doss, the co-president of Paddlers 4 Humanity. Doss said the focus of the fundraising in recent years has been to support specific programs that help to improve the mental health of children on the East End.

“Paddlers for Humanity started on my wedding day,” Ed Cashin, the organization’s other co-president said in a short documentary about the event produced by Tom O’Donoghue. “My wife and I got married at the lighthouse in Montauk, and one of the people at the wedding was a local bayman and I asked how far away Block Island was from Montauk. And he said, ‘18 miles and don’t try it.’ The next morning I got in my kayak and I paddled from Montauk Point to Block Island, and on my way I had an idea that this would be a great way to start a charity to raise money for local children.”

Every paddler is required to raise at least $1,500, Doss said, and some raise much more. Since the event’s inception in 2005, a group of experienced paddlers — some on paddleboards, others on kayaks or prone paddleboards — look forward to and train specifically for the event, which is considered one of the most difficult athletic achievements of the summer season.

“It’s pretty intensive,” Doss said.

“It’s a long way, it’s like running a marathon,” Cashin said in the film. “It’s a real accomplishment. It makes people very proud.”

Paddlers for Humanity has developed a close relationship with the Bridgehampton School, and supports the school’s robotics program, its gardening program, and other outlets that get children involved in a positive way.

“Without Paddlers for Humanity we wouldn’t have been able to even start and run these programs,” Jeff Neubauer, a teacher in Bridgehampton and participant in the Block Paddle, said in the short film.

Aside from its charitable wing, the Block Challenge provides expert paddlers and top-level athletes the opportunity to really test themselves. David Lys, who owns the touring company Weekend Warrior Tours, has completed all but one of the paddles to Block Island, and said each year presents unique challenges.

“The challenge this year was not the time or the distance,” said Lys, an avid kayaker who said this year’s paddle took roughly six-and-a-half hours to complete. “A lot of people don’t have the muscle fibers for endurance in the shoulders. We had a real nice wind pushing us, but with that there’s a lot more bracing yourself, and you’re activating a lot more muscles. Even when you’re taking the mandatory 10 minute rest, you’re still bouncing around.”

“Some people described it as a washing machine,” Doss added. “You just couldn’t get a rhythm.”

The event was supported by a number of large boats, and East Hampton Volunteer Ocean Rescue had four jet skis in the water to aid and pull paddlers when necessary. It is not a race, Doss is quick to point out, but a community of paddlers trying to achieve something great.

“Everyone feels totally safe out there,” Doss said. “But we strongly recommend everyone has paddled at least 10 miles at one time. We also say get in the ocean. Paddling on the bay is great for training, but you get in the ocean and it’s a different experience.”

The paddlers pulled into Block Island around lunch time and had a party at The Narragansett Inn. The Viking Ferry, based out of Montauk, sent an extra boat over to bring everyone home as the sun set on another successful event.

Share This!









Comments