Black Swan Antiques: Where Art, Design, and Function Meet

When it comes to interior design, there is a desire for living areas to be purposeful; a place where form meets function in a beautiful way that is unique to the space’s owner. With some of the most discerning clientele living on the East End, there are a variety of stores and showrooms across the Hamptons and North Fork with a range décor wares to meet the needs and wants of both seasonal and year round residents.

Randy and Diana Kolhoff are the owners of Black Swan Antiques, a store offering a thoughtful and eclectic collection of home furnishings and décor on Main Street in Sag Harbor. With an extensive background in art and business, Mr. Kolhoff says he created his own dream job.

“I have a long history in the home fashions industry and furniture business, from managing large home fashions businesses to designing full lines of furniture,” Mr. Kolhoff explains. “On the side I was always creating art. From oil paintings to woodcarving, I am always working on a sketch or some art project. Now I get to be as creative as I want as well as manage and run my business as I see fit.”

Outfitted with pieces of times past, the store has an assortment of sofas and chairs, nautical décor reminiscent of Sag Harbor’s vast whaling history, signs and block letters from all eras, and even a collection framed swimwear from decades ago. Of modern pieces, Black Swan Antiques carries custom bubble glass chandeliers, each of which is completely unique.

“Each piece is made from hundreds of hand blown balls of glass,” says Mr. Kolhoff. “Each piece is built by layering the glass with contrasting texture, size and colors. No two are the same. They are works of art as well as fully functional chandeliers.”

All materials of the chandeliers are made in the United States, and each one is built in New York. Developed by Liza Sherman Antiques in New York City, the line was acquired by Mr. Kolhoff’s company after Ms. Sherman retired in 2016 after 35 years in the design business. “[We are] continuing the line in the spirit of innovation offering hundreds of colors to match any space,” he says of the custom chandeliers, which are available in three sizes.

Because the merchandise is one-of-a-kind and new pieces come in often, the store sees a lot of turnover. By keeping an eye on design and trusting his personal taste, Mr. Kolhoff manages to maintain a unique inventory. New items expected at the end of March include a uniquely original chess set, and two flags he finds to be particularly interesting.

“I have acquired an antique nautical signal flag collection, very early, with amazing textures and colors,” Mr. Kolhoff says. “I also have a framed antique American flag with 38 stars circa 1876. I love those kinds of snapshots of history; they are my favorite. I like to think of how Americans were living day-to-day when that flag flew overhead. It stirs my imagination in a great way.”

It is this same excitement Mr. Kolhoff hopes for visitors of his store. In the antiques business, there is a unique thrill of the hunt, and summer residents and locals will have much to look forward to this year according to Mr. Kolhoff. “I contribute our success to a basic small business idea; offer a product that is appealing, original and has value” he explains. “Then make sure your client knows how important they are to you. Without them you don’t have a business.” A treasure trove of pieces large and small, Black Swan Antiques serves up varying styles consistent with Hamptons living.

“My favorite part about my days in the store are when someone comes in and expresses genuine curiosity about an object. I see that fascination in their face when I give the background in historic context, you can see they may have never really thought about the object as it relates to history,” Mr. Kolhoff says. “Sometimes they take it home, maybe not, but that appreciation they show in the moment is very rewarding to me.”

Black Swan Antiques is located at 26 Main Street in Sag Harbor. For more information, call (631) 377-3012 or visit blackswansouthampton.com.

