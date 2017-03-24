Bishop, Parker Earn Top Academic Honors at Pierson

by Christine Sampson

Eve Bishop has been named Pierson High School’s Class of 2017 valedictorian and Ella Parker has been named its salutatorian, the school recently announced.

Eve is enrolled in the school’s International Baccalaureate program, a rigorous series of advanced courses meant to challenge students and get them ready for college. She has also taken Advanced Placement world history and calculus, and is a National Merit semifinalist. She applied early decision, and was admitted, to Pomona College in Claremont, California, and is interested in studying psychology, art and math.

“It is a really big honor, but it has been a long road of hard work,” Eve said when asked her feelings about being named valedictorian. “It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the school, the teachers, and my family and friends. It’s great to leave Pierson with this achievement.”

Ella is also enrolled in the full IB program, and took Advanced Placement world history. She is awaiting several college acceptance letters, and plans to study a social science such as sociology, psychology or social science. She is the vice president of the National Honor Society.

She, too, said she had a lot of support from the school and her family along the way. “I think this honor is a reflection of a lot of years of hard work, but a lot of people have helped me get to this point,” she said. “I was really reliant on the network of teachers here, the close-knit community, and the support system I have at home. It really takes a village.”

