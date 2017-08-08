Billy Porter at Bay Street for Music Mondays

by Gavin Menu

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will continue the cabaret series Music Mondays on August 14 at 8 p.m. with Tony and Grammy Award winner, Billy Porter. In this intimate concert, Porter puts on an evening of songs and stories from his experiences on the “Great White Way.”

With James Sampliner, his long-time music director and collaborator, he has translated some of the most iconic Broadway music of the past eight decades into African American idioms including soul, gospel, hip-hop, funk and R&B in concert.

“Back on Broadway,” Porter’s debut on Concord Records, features ten classics made famous that focus on inspiration, empowerment and hope. The title is a nod to Sammy Davis Jr.’s recording, “Sammy’s Back” on Broadway.

Porter is a singer, composer, actor, playwright and director who won the 2013 Tony Award for Lead Actor in a Musical for his performance in “Kinky Boots,” and was also in “Dreamgirls.” His solo show, “Ghetto Superstar: The Man That I Am,” debuted at the Public Theater in 2005. In 2014, his play “While I Yet Live,” premiered at Primary Stages in New York.

He won an NAACP Theatre Award for his direction of “Once on This Island” at Reprise in Los Angeles, and last year, directed “The Colored Museum” at Boston’s Huntington Theatre.

Tickets range from $69 to $145 and are available online at baystreet.org or by calling the box office at (631) 725-9500, open every day from 11 a.m. to show time, or by visiting baystreet.org.

Share This!









Comments